Jonas Brothers Look Back For Hometown Radio Launch

(SiriusXM) Jonas Brothers look back on the past 20 years in a new video released to celebrate the launch of Jonas Brothers Hometown Radio on SiriusXM. The pop up channel, celebrating 20 years of the Jonas Brothers, is hand-picked by Nick, Joe, and Kevin as they share their full-circle journey from their New Jersey beginnings to today's anthems.

Featuring their new album Greetings from Your Hometown, this channel blends nostalgic pop-rock energy with personal stories, deep cuts, influences, and fan favorites. A true tribute to where they started and where they're headed.

On the channel, the Jonas Brothers look back on the past 20 years and share their standout memories, including releasing the self-titled album, reuniting with "Happiness Begins" and the Yankee Stadium shows. You can find the video below. If used, please credit: SiriusXM Jonas Brothers Hometown Radio.

Listen to Jonas Brothers Hometown Radio starting today through August 22 on SiriusXM channel 79 and on the SiriusXM app. Watch the video or read the transcript below:

Joe Jonas: I think it was our 19th year that really stood out to me finally, after all these years.

Kevin Jonas: It finally happened.

Joe Jonas: In 20 years there we have a lot of standup moments. I think celebrating our previous tour last, we did five albums in one night, which was quite the undertaking and kicking it off at Yankee Stadium two nights. That was really special. We would go to see games there all the time so that's one highlight I can think of.

Nick Jonas: There's been so many over the many years and hard to just pick one. But I think when our self-titled album Jonas Brothers came out it really sort of set the stage for the next chapter of our career after our initial launch and getting dropped from our first record label. So having a second shot and seeing that, you know, people really responded to the music that we wrote stories about our life and, you know, just literally writing this music in our basement of our house in Jersey. And then being able to take that all over the world and looking now 20 years later and seeing that the fans are still singing those songs back to us and that these records have become a part of the fabric of people's lives, I think is the most meaningful thing to me.

Kevin Jonas: I think Nick just said the second, you know, second chance, but at the same time now it's the third when we released "Sucker" and came back again after breaking up for a while and all of us doing some individual stuff, and it was incredible to, you know, have that secret and something that we worked on for almost a year prior. And then for it to all actually come out and everyone to see the documentary and everything, that entire era of the "Happiness Begins" was amazing.

