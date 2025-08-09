Lauren Freebird Reflects Woman Caught In An Empty, Transactional Relationship With 'Ceiling Fan'

(Publicity Nation) Country-rock artist Lauren Freebird releases her new single, "Ceiling Fan," now available on all digital streaming platforms. Lauren Freebird's "Ceiling Fan" captures the quiet unraveling that happens when love goes silent. Set against acoustic guitar, soft fiddle, and her signature unforced delivery, the song channels the weight of emotional detachment and the inner voice that surfaces when something isn't right.
"If I move real fast, my eyes can sometimes catch a single blade / on the bedroom ceiling fan," she sings. "Helps to numb these thoughts away / a way to run away from the possibility / of falling for you / so I'll focus on the blades." It's a subtle yet striking metaphor - a snapshot of distraction as self-defense, set against the backdrop of late-night stillness.
Reflecting on the song's inspiration, Freebird shares, "When we wrote 'Ceiling Fan,' Todd had brought in a beautiful poem that offered a glimpse into the mind of a woman caught in an empty, transactional relationship.
"Sadly, it's a feeling many women are all too familiar with. The loneliest I've ever felt was when I wasn't alone. The words moved us so deeply, we finished the song around a campfire in just 30 minutes."
Lauren Freebird Reveals 'Liar's Disguise'
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer