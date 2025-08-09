Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour

(Live Nation) On Wednesday night, Nine Inch Nails kicked off the North American leg of their acclaimed "Peel It Back" world tour with a sold-out show at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

The 26-date run will include two-night stands at United Center in Chicago (August 19 and 20), Barclays Center in Brooklyn (September 2 and 3) and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (September 18 and 19), where the tour will wrap up.

Due to fan demand and overwhelming response to the production debuted on the European tour, the band decided to release previously held tickets for the North American run, which are available at NIN.com.

Joining Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the Nine Inch Nails touring lineup features Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini, and Josh Freese, who returned to the stage with the band for the first time since 2008. All members were in attendance at the opener, where fans erupted in applause as Freese made his long-awaited return. Boyz Noise opened the show and will join all upcoming dates.

The show opened with an intimate performance on the B-stage, featuring reimagined versions of "Right Where It Belongs," "Ruiner," and "Piggy." Throughout the night, the band delivered standout performances of "Sin," "The Perfect Drug," "Hurt," and more, enhanced by striking new visuals-including during "Heresy." A major highlight was the electrifying live debut of "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" from TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), performed alongside tour openers Boys Noize.

Each night of the tour offers a distinct experience, with a setlist that evolves and draws from the band's expansive 37-year catalog. The Oakland performance featured the cutting-edge four-act production, designed by creative director Todd Tourso and MTLA.studio.

The 'Peel It Back Tour,' which marks the band's first live outing since 2022, launched at Dublin's 3Arena in June. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation - a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness..." Evening Standard proclaimed, "Trent Reznor is the last great art rock star." NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities" while Kerrang hailed the tour as "mind-blowing."

NINE INCH NAILS - PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 - NORTH AMERICAN LEG

Wed Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sun Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Fri Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wed Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Wed Sep 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

