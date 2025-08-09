Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour

(Live Nation) On Wednesday night, Nine Inch Nails kicked off the North American leg of their acclaimed "Peel It Back" world tour with a sold-out show at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.
The 26-date run will include two-night stands at United Center in Chicago (August 19 and 20), Barclays Center in Brooklyn (September 2 and 3) and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (September 18 and 19), where the tour will wrap up.
Due to fan demand and overwhelming response to the production debuted on the European tour, the band decided to release previously held tickets for the North American run, which are available at NIN.com.
Joining Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the Nine Inch Nails touring lineup features Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini, and Josh Freese, who returned to the stage with the band for the first time since 2008. All members were in attendance at the opener, where fans erupted in applause as Freese made his long-awaited return. Boyz Noise opened the show and will join all upcoming dates.
The show opened with an intimate performance on the B-stage, featuring reimagined versions of "Right Where It Belongs," "Ruiner," and "Piggy." Throughout the night, the band delivered standout performances of "Sin," "The Perfect Drug," "Hurt," and more, enhanced by striking new visuals-including during "Heresy." A major highlight was the electrifying live debut of "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" from TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), performed alongside tour openers Boys Noize.
Each night of the tour offers a distinct experience, with a setlist that evolves and draws from the band's expansive 37-year catalog. The Oakland performance featured the cutting-edge four-act production, designed by creative director Todd Tourso and MTLA.studio.
The 'Peel It Back Tour,' which marks the band's first live outing since 2022, launched at Dublin's 3Arena in June. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation - a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness..." Evening Standard proclaimed, "Trent Reznor is the last great art rock star." NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities" while Kerrang hailed the tour as "mind-blowing."
NINE INCH NAILS - PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 - NORTH AMERICAN LEG
Wed Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Fri Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Wed Sep 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
