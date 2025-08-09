Ready For The World Preview New Album With 'Feelin U'

(2R) Ready For The World have given fans their first taste of their forthcoming album, Ready Sonique, which will arrive on September 19th, via the SRG-ILS Group/Virgin Music/(UMG) label imprint.
Ready Sonique is a stunning fusion of past and present that blends their platinum legacy with genre-pushing new energy. Founding members Willie Triplett and Gerald Valentine are joined by powerhouse newcomers David Lyve and cameo appearances from Scola of Dru Hill, Tiffanie Porter aka P.ily, Kharisma and Aveon to deliver a fearless album of soulful grooves, cutting-edge beats, and lyrical depth.
From the creators of Oh Sheila, Love You Down, and Digital Display, Ready Sonique reinvents R&B by combining lush live instrumentation with Trap, Neo-Soul, EDM, Afrobeats, and more. The album was five years in the making and reflects a full-circle moment in music-paying homage to their roots while boldly stepping into the future.
The first offering from "Ready Sonique" is "Feelin U", was written by Gerald Valentine, Tiffanie Porter and David Watkins and produced by Willie Triplett and Gerald Valentine. The sensuous Hip-Hop inspired upbeat R&B ballad invoking an eargasm from a threesome-lead swing. A deep best friendship between a man and a woman takes a passionate turn after an unexpected, electrifying night together. As they both bask in the afterglow, replaying every moment with longing and awe, her alluring ex-lover, a captivating bisexual woman reappears, eager to rekindle the spark and reclaim her place in the mix.
Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer