See Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke and Hardy As Puppets in 'All My Women' Video

(ASPR) Falling In Reverse have today shared the brand new single "All My Women (Featuring Hardy)." The track serves as a follow-up to last summer's chart-topping hit "All My Life" featuring Jelly Roll, which spent 5 weeks at the top of the rock radio charts and debuted at No. 1 across Billboard's hard rock charts, including an 11-week run as the No. 1 Hot Hard Rock Song in the country.
"All My Women" has a country lean and more hooks than a tackle box. It boasts Falling In Reverse's signature stadium-sized choruses, with a high-impact assist from Hardy.
Watch the video, featuring frontman Ronnie Radke and Hardy, as puppets - yes, puppets - in a playful, cheeky romp that follows puppet Radke's tangled love life.
Falling In Reverse Launching North American Headline Tour
Falling In Reverse and Dropkick Murphys Lead Warped Tour Additions
Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Addresses Sphere Las Vegas Rumor- Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary To Premiere August 18th- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour
Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden
Get Nostalgic With 3OH!3 With Their 'Slushie' Video
Scott Stapp Reflects On The Passing Of Ozzy Osbourne
Cory Marks Unleashes Defiant New Song 'Hangman'
Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Pays Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song
Glenn Hughes Takes Fans 'Into The Fade' With New Visualizer