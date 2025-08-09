The Castellows Unplug For Brand New Acoustic Live Sessions EP

(Warner Music Nashville) Country music sister-trio The Castellows have released Acoustic Live Sessions, a six-song project featuring reimagined versions of fan favorites from their debut EP Homecoming, early career standouts, and brand-new acoustic recordings. Out now via Warner Music Nashville, the six-song release showcases the band's signature harmonies, neo-traditional Country sound, and emotional storytelling in its rawest form yet.

The project includes stripped-back takes on Homecoming standouts like "Old Way," "Sheltered," and their version of Patty Loveless's "You Don't Even Know Who I Am," as well as new acoustic recordings of previously released "Alabama Stone," It also features the heartfelt focus track "Red Dirt Girl." Each song was captured live, offering listeners an up-close look at the heart behind the music.

Originally released on May 30, their debut EP Homecoming introduced the trio's unique blend of nostalgia and modern Country through vivid storytelling inspired by life on the road, their Georgia farm roots, and the meaning of home. Acoustic Live Sessions gives fans a new way to connect with that same spirit, stripped down to just the voices, lyrics, and instruments that shaped it.

Acoustic Live Sessions Track Listing & Credits

1. Alabama Stone (Caroline Watkins, Josh Dorr, Eleanor Balkcom, Powell

Balkcom, Lily Balkcom)

2. Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) (Dan Seals, Bob McDill)

3. Sheltered (Eleanor Balkcom, Lily Balkcom, Powell Balkcom and Daniel

Tashian)

4. Old Way (Ellie Balkcom, Powell Balkcom, Casey Beathard, and Jimi Bell)

5. You Don't Even Know Who I Am (Gretchen Peters)

6. Red Dirt Girl (Rodney Crowell)

The Castellows are currently on the road with Thomas Rhett for his Better in Boots Tour and will kick off their headline The Homecoming Tour this fall.

The Homecoming Tour dates

Date City, State Venue

SEP 13 Austin, TX Antone's

OCT 2 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

OCT 3 Charlotte, NC Amos' Southend

OCT 4 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater

OCT 9 Isle of Palms, SC The Windjammer

OCT 10 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

OCT 17 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

OCT 18 Kansas City, MO PBR Big Sky Bar

OCT 24 Asheville, NC Grey Eagle

OCT 30 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 31 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

Nov 1 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub

Nov 6 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club

NOV 7 College Station, TX Stage 12 @ Brookshire Brothers

NOV 8 The Woodlands, TX. Dosey Doe

NOV 13 Allentown, PA Arrow @ Archer Music Hall

NOV 14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

Nov 15 Warrendale, PA Jergels Rhythm Grille

NOV 20 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

NOV 21 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

NOV 22 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed

Related Stories

News > The Castellows