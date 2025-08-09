The Castellows Unplug For Brand New Acoustic Live Sessions EP

(Warner Music Nashville) Country music sister-trio The Castellows have released Acoustic Live Sessions, a six-song project featuring reimagined versions of fan favorites from their debut EP Homecoming, early career standouts, and brand-new acoustic recordings. Out now via Warner Music Nashville, the six-song release showcases the band's signature harmonies, neo-traditional Country sound, and emotional storytelling in its rawest form yet.
The project includes stripped-back takes on Homecoming standouts like "Old Way," "Sheltered," and their version of Patty Loveless's "You Don't Even Know Who I Am," as well as new acoustic recordings of previously released "Alabama Stone," It also features the heartfelt focus track "Red Dirt Girl." Each song was captured live, offering listeners an up-close look at the heart behind the music.
Originally released on May 30, their debut EP Homecoming introduced the trio's unique blend of nostalgia and modern Country through vivid storytelling inspired by life on the road, their Georgia farm roots, and the meaning of home. Acoustic Live Sessions gives fans a new way to connect with that same spirit, stripped down to just the voices, lyrics, and instruments that shaped it.
Acoustic Live Sessions Track Listing & Credits
1. Alabama Stone (Caroline Watkins, Josh Dorr, Eleanor Balkcom, Powell
Balkcom, Lily Balkcom)
2. Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) (Dan Seals, Bob McDill)
3. Sheltered (Eleanor Balkcom, Lily Balkcom, Powell Balkcom and Daniel
Tashian)
4. Old Way (Ellie Balkcom, Powell Balkcom, Casey Beathard, and Jimi Bell)
5. You Don't Even Know Who I Am (Gretchen Peters)
6. Red Dirt Girl (Rodney Crowell)
The Castellows are currently on the road with Thomas Rhett for his Better in Boots Tour and will kick off their headline The Homecoming Tour this fall.
The Homecoming Tour dates
Date City, State Venue
SEP 13 Austin, TX Antone's
OCT 2 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
OCT 3 Charlotte, NC Amos' Southend
OCT 4 Charlottesville, VA Jefferson Theater
OCT 9 Isle of Palms, SC The Windjammer
OCT 10 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
OCT 17 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
OCT 18 Kansas City, MO PBR Big Sky Bar
OCT 24 Asheville, NC Grey Eagle
OCT 30 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 31 Columbus, OH The Bluestone
Nov 1 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub
Nov 6 Baton Rouge, LA Texas Club
NOV 7 College Station, TX Stage 12 @ Brookshire Brothers
NOV 8 The Woodlands, TX. Dosey Doe
NOV 13 Allentown, PA Arrow @ Archer Music Hall
NOV 14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
Nov 15 Warrendale, PA Jergels Rhythm Grille
NOV 20 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
NOV 21 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
NOV 22 Chicago, IL Joe's on Weed
