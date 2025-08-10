Anthony Bonnette Goes Retro With Texas Dancehall Track 'Smooth Operator' Video

.

08-10-2025
(B! Noticed) Country artist Anthony Bonnette has released his latest single, "Smooth Operator," a lively Texas dancehall track that pays tribute to all the effortlessly "cool" folks out there.

Some people just have that special something; they move through life a little smoother than the rest of us. Driven by fiddle and steel guitar, the single will be supported by a new music video and an active touring schedule across the Texas market.

"Bonnette stated, "We really tried to find a 1971 Cadillac convertible to feature in a concept video, but unfortunately, we couldn't locate one. Instead, we went with a lyric video because we loved the image created to represent this single with the eight-track."

