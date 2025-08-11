Attack Attack! Return With First New Album In Over A Decade

(EM) Metalcore titans, Attack Attack!, have today unleashed their brand new album, "Attack Attack! II" via Oxide Records. It's been over a decade since fans last got a full-length ride with metalcore's favorite troublemakers, and the wait is officially over! Packed with high-octane riffs, explosive energy, and a few surprises only Attack Attack! could pull off, this album is more than just a comeback.
Accompanying today's release is yet again, another monstrous single, "Karmageddon", which happens to be one of Attack Attack!'s heaviest tracks to date. A relentless dose of the band's signature intensity and attitude, packed into a ferocious, unapologetic onslaught that showcases the band at their most unyielding.
As the streams continue to climb and the hot takes around "Attack Attack! II" multiply, Attack Attack! weigh in: "We guarantee this album sounds even better if you hit repeat."
In celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II", the band will be embarking on the ONE HIT WONDER Tour this week, where they'll be bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the US.
