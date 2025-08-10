Brendan Walter Gets Introspective With 'Back On Deseret'

(Sony Music Nashville) Emerging artist Brendan Walter today releases an introspective new song, "Back on Deseret." The single explores the concept of walking down memory lane, with Walter reliving the roller coaster of memories from growing up on his childhood street in Texas alongside his best friend. Produced by Grady Smith, Walter wrote the track with fellow Texas native Colton Venner who penned Gavin Adcock's latest radio single, "Never Call Again."

Walter shared the inspiration behind the track, stating, "I wrote this song about my best friend George and the street we did a lot of our growing up on. Life can pull you in lots of different directions, but some things never change."

This track comes on the heels of Walter's previous release, "Normal Day," which was lauded as "some of Walter's most impressive writing to date," (Country Central).

Additionally, Walter recently headlined the Row One Stage at Cannery Hall in Nashville, TN and will hit the road with artist Liam St. John this fall.

Born and raised in Dallas, TX, Brendan Walter is an artist blazing his own path. Unafraid to chase his dreams, Walter grew up constantly hitting the ice rink, leading to a successful hockey career where he played in college and semi-professionally. Simultaneously, Walter always had a fascination with music. He grew up playing music with his dad and enjoyed listening to artists such as Mumford & Sons, Van Halen, and Tyler Childers. After finishing his last hockey season, Walter felt called to pursue his music dreams, spurring a move to Austin, TX. Primed and ready with the grit and focus he developed from years as an athlete, Walter immersed himself in Austin's music scene, often playing shows at venues including The Saxon Pub, Mohawk, and Parish. Wanting to further hone his skills, Walter ultimately moved to Nashville where he cut his teeth as a songwriter and performer. Since then, Walter released his debut project, I Don't Know What I'm Doing Yet, in November 2024 as well as track "If A Song Could Change Your Mind," with Low Gap. He has also spent time on the road touring with artists including Wyatt Flores and Evan Honer. Walter has continued to build his growing and loyal fanbase, amassing a following of 140.4k followers and 52.8k followers on TikTok and Instagram, respectively.

