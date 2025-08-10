Charley Crockett Continues Sagebrush Trilogy With 'Dollar A Day'

(Island Records) GRAMMY Award-nominated, critically acclaimed country iconoclast Charley Crockett proudly presents his second album of 2025, Dollar A Day, available today.

On Dollar A Day, Crockett once again joined forces with creative kindred spirit and GRAMMY Award-winning co-producer Shooter Jennings. The new LP also marks the second installment in The Sagebrush Trilogy, coming just five months after Lonesome Drifter-part one of the trilogy.

Among many standouts, it features the knockout new single "Tennessee Quick Cash." Across the track, Crockett paints a vivid picture of late nights, shady deals, and unforgettable characters in Music City.

"If you've ever been on Gallatin Pike there in East Nashville," Crockett explains. "You might have seen a payday advance store. Big frontier blinking light sign. I started getting to thinking how payday advance stores are seen as predatory lenders, but they post those high interest rates right there next to the window where you're doing the deal. That makes them a lot more honest than those Music Row boys. They don't tell you anything upfront."

As a whole, the 15-track body of work sees Crockett leaning into classic country storytelling set to a soundtrack of his one-of-a-kind "Gulf & Western" style. Over the course of the LP, he recalls the past, wonders about the future, and capitalizes on the present with arresting songcraft, jaw-dropping guitar playing, and his immediately recognizable world-weary, yet warm vocals.

