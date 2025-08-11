Code Orange, Adventures' Reba Meyers Launching First Solo Tour

(Speakeasy) Reba Meyers (Code Orange, Adventures) kicks off her first ever solo tour this Tuesday with a 10-date U.S. run that includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and her hometown of Pittsburgh, on August 15. Coinciding with the tour launch, Meyers has released the Clouded World EP, a six-track release featuring two new tracks: "Lust Forbidden" and "Sanctuary."

Reba Meyers: "For me, this EP and tour have both been representative of personal progression and growth, particularly against anything internal that attempts to oppress or restrain those things.

As I finally allowed myself to push forward into a new chapter of my life, I was able to look back and see that I had been paddling around in circles. This release, and the preparation for my first solo live shows, have helped me re-connect with my identity and my surroundings.

On this first solo tour I'll be re-establishing my connection and love for individual musical performance, and not only the excitement and freedom that comes with it, but also the inevitable risks and challenges. I'll be weaving through a variety of material, solo but also some re-interpretations of songs written for Code Orange and Adventures, and I am so grateful and excited to have the opportunity to do so for those of you who can come check it out. Thanks for listening."

Ninth Cage (featuring members of Year of the Knife) and Morgan Garrett, a Philadelphia-based experimental noise artist, open on select dates.

August 12 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

August 13 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

August 14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

August 15 Pittsburgh, PA Preserving Underground

August 16 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

August 19 Austin, TX Mohawk

August 20 Dallas, TX Club Dada

August 22 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

August 24 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

August 25 San Jose, CA The Ritz

