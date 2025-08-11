Despised Icon Enlist Matt Honeycutt For 'Over My Dead Body'

(Nuclear Blast) Despised Icon return with their seventh full-length album, Shadow Work, which will be released on October 31, 2025 via Nuclear Blast Records. Their first new music in six years, the album stands as the band's most fine-tuned and dynamic effort to date, balancing relentless speed, crushing grooves, and morbid melodies, while remaining true to their signature blend of extreme death metal and hardcore grit.
The band release their ferocious new anthem entitled, 'Over My Dead Body' featuring Matt Honeycutt of KUBLAI KHAN TX. The single features eerie atmospherics and a crushing breakdown that confronts fear and doubt with iron resolve-a battle cry of self-belief, pain, and purpose.
Despised Icon's Alex Erian comments, "Even though our first jam dates back to the fall of 2000, it wasn't until 2002 that we started playing shows and putting out music. From day one, Despised Icon has always stuck to a 'if it's not ready, it's not ready' mindset with everything we create. Fast forward almost six years since our last album Purgatory, and not much has changed. We've taken our time once again, and now we're finally ready to turn the page and release what we feel is our most fine-tuned and dynamic record to date-staying grounded in the sound and spirit we helped define. We can't wait to share new music with you all very soon."
Nuclear Blast American Label Manager & A&R Tommy Jones comments, "The wait was well worth it! This is a fantastic album and I cannot wait for the world to hear it in it's entirety. Great things come out of the shadows."
