'Enjoy The Ride' With Almost Monday's New Music Video

(Hollywood Records) San Diego indie-pop trio almost monday are keeping the good vibes rolling with their infectious new single and video, "enjoy the ride," out today via Hollywood Records. Known for their sun-soaked melodies and kinetic live energy, the band delivers another anthem tailor-made for late summer drives and festival stages.

Following their breakout hits like "can't slow down" and "jupiter," the San Diego-based group continues to evolve their signature sound-this time blending shimmering synths, punchy basslines, and a hook that dares you not to move. The track is a reminder to let go of the pressure to have everything figured out and instead stay present and enjoy the ride.

"'enjoy the ride' is a song about anxiety and trying to confront the things you fear," says vocalist Dawson Daugherty. "It's a reminder to ourselves to hold on to the beauty in life, even when things feel like they are spinning out of control."

The band has been riding high all summer hitting major festivals such as MAD COOL Festival, Lollapalooza Berlin, Pinkpop Festival, Rock Werchter and Lollapalooza Paris, with their final summer stop at Outside Lands Festival (August 8).

After a sold-out debut headline tour across the U.S. and Europe, the band will join The Band CAMINO on The NeverAlways Tour, kicking off October 10 in Atlanta and hitting major cities including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

