'Giddy Up' With Twinnie's New Single

(Anchor) Hot off the viral success of her top-shelf single "Back To Jack," international country-pop sensation Twinnie returns in fine form with her latest release, "Giddy Up," available now on all streaming platforms.
Written by Twinnie, Autumn Marie Buysse, and Nicole Alexis, "Giddy Up" is a fierce, feel-good track that blends unapologetic swagger with irresistible melodies. Equal parts breakup anthem and dance floor invitation, the song delivers playful lyrics, punchy hooks, and just the right amount of yeehaw.
With a wink and a strut, Twinnie embodies a sexy sultriness infused with a self-assured attitude. Lyrics like "Take my hand and spin me / Show all your exes that you're with me" add a flirtatious spark and a playful nod to past baggage, flipping the script on romantic rivalry and turning the dance floor into a declaration of power.
"This song is about rising from the ashes of heartbreak and reclaiming your joy," Twinnie explains. "It's cheeky, bold, and meant to make you feel unstoppable; like you could take on the world in heels and a Stetson."
The single, already viral on social media, follows a string of major career milestones for the British-born artist, including her recent U.S. arena debut in Las Vegas and standout performances at England's iconic Glastonbury Festival. Fort Nash recently named the international superstar among the "Six Women That Deserve to Be Played on Country Radio." In addition, Twinnie will be featured in an upcoming BBC documentary alongside Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Stapleton.
