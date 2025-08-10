Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'

(Republic) Glass Animals unveil their latest track "Vampire Bat", the fifth instalment in their Fresh Fruit Series. Fresh Fruit is a space for Dave Bayley and the band to experiment, bringing in guests and collaborators and allowing Dave (who produces all of the Glass Animals' records) to play with new sounds.
Previous Fresh Fruit releases includ "Lose Control" with Joey Bada$$, the much-missed "Gold Lime", "Tokyo Drifting" with Denzel Curry, and "I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)" with Albert Hammond Jr.. "Vampire Bat" is a collaboration between Dave and producer Rob Bisel [SZA].
Glass Animals continue the extension of their hugely successful "Tour of Earth" across North America this summer. Their 2024 "Tour of Earth" was their biggest global tour yet-they captivated audiences worldwide with sold-out performances across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, including headline shows at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, O2 Arena, and the Sydney Opera House.
In addition to their own headline dates, the band also continues to headline a handful of major festivals across North America this summer, including San Francisco's Outside Lands and Aspen's Up In The Sky.
Sun Aug 10 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands^
Tue Aug 12 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*
Fri Aug 15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater=
Sat Aug 16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater=
Sun Aug 17 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic*=
^Festival Date
*Non-Live Nation Date
=With Orla Gartland
