Godsmack's '1000HP' Gets Limited Edition Reissue

(UMe) Coming on the heels of the March release of deluxe editions of the group's album The Oracle, remastered and special limited editions of Godsmack's 2014 album 1000HP are available now via UMe as both a black vinyl edition as well as a limited-edition color vinyl version, the latter of which includes bonus features.
The black vinyl will feature the original U.S. album cover with the 10 tracks remastered; the color version will include the album's alternate cover mostly unknown to U.S. fans (available on the album in all non-U.S. markets), along with a bonus 7" single of "Inside Yourself," and appearing on vinyl for the first time, "Life Is Good." Both formats are available now here.
1000HP (GODSMACK's sixth album) was released on August 5, 2014 and debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart; like The Oracle, it was mixed and produced by Dave Fortman. Upon its debut, 1000HP garnered high praise including Revolver which gave the album four out of five stars and commended the band for "pushing their boundaries...with 1000HP, Godsmack offer up a few new sounds, while at the same time remaining firmly resolute in their musical mission." ARTISTdirect added that the album was "a high watermark for the Boston group" and "the best hard rock record of the year."
