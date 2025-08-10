Izzy Mahoubi Shares 'Good' Single

(Facci) Indie Folk/Americana singer-songwriter, Izzy Mahoubi is thrilled to release her new single "Good" that is out now on all platforms. Steeped in the soul-drenched grit of Janis Joplin and the raw emotion of The Teskey Brothers, Izzy Mahoubi's new single, "Good" is a bluesy Americana power ballad that cuts deep and heals at once.
Driven by wailing saxophone and the resolute chorus, "If he wanted to, he would," this is a song about love-or the absence of it-and the strength found in walking away.
Izzy Mahoubi is a indie Folk/Americana artist hailing from Phoenix, Arizona. Blending influences from The Beatles and Fiona Apple, Izzy creates her own soulful folk sound with elements of classic rock. She writes her lyrics like she's talking to a friend- disclosing deepest insecurities and unafraid to share blunt, sometimes comedic, details.
At just 20, Izzy has spent the last few years opening for artists around America such as Adam Melchor, Em Beihold, LAUNDRY DAY, Mt Joy, and more.
In support of her new music Izzy will me touring the rest of the year. See all tour dates below.
Tour Dates
August 24- Nashville, TN - The Cobra
October 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Valley Bar
October 24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
November 7 - Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw Music Festival
