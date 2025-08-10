James Hype Taps Harper & Bobby Harvey For New Single 'Waterfalls'

(Republic) James Hype, one of the UK's leading and most revered globally recognised DJs, continues a seminal year with the release of a new single "Waterfalls" [feat. Sam Harper & Bobby Harvey] out now via Republic Records.
Using his vast reserves of influences, James Hype progresses his sound on, picking up the pace and kicking the tempo into overdrive on this energetic anthem, that is right on current trend, yet sounds incredibly fresh and original. Club rhythms power up the track until a chantable chorus takes hold and never lets go on the hook, "Let it all flow and give me waterfalls." The drop gives way to a shimmering moment of synth-heavy dancefloor bliss giving all the makings of a future festival favorite and summer anthem!
It lands in the wake of his rapidly rising early summer hit "Don't Wake Me Up" which has already reeled in approaching 20 million streams. Beyond plugs from EDMTunes and more, CULTR hailed it as "a high-energy, synth-driven anthem that hits with both emotional weight and mainstage-ready power," going on to assert, "Hype has proven time and again that his sets-and his productions-are built for maximum impact." The explosive single's extended mix and select remixes will be available on the "Don't Wake Me Up" 12" vinyl, available for pre-order HERE.
Hype will continue to transfix crowds worldwide throughout the remainder of 2025. Following a string of shows across Europe, including taking his brand new show concept, 'SYNC', to his 16 week residency at Hï Ibiza, he returns to the United States on Halloween for a show at Space Miami followed by his residency at Zouk in Las Vegas on November 7 and a set at EDC Orlando on November 9. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
With more huge releases on the way and some of his biggest UK headline shows and festival slots yet to be announced, this is shaping up to be another pivotal year for James Hype.
James Hype Delivers 'Don't Wake Me Up'
