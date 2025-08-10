Jenevieve Celebrates Crysalis With 'Hyn High' Video

(ICLG) Rising Alternative R&B star, Jenevieve, has officially unveiled her newest album, CRYSALIS. The body of work serves as a reminder to protect what makes you unique, while doubling down on your instincts when faced with outside pressure. Created alongside executive producer and songwriter Elijah Gabor, it captures her evolution both musically and personally. The 14-track album is now available alongside an official visual for "Hvn High."

To celebrate the album's release, Jenevieve hosted a private event in Los Angeles last night (Thursday 8/7) at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - the same location where the "Hvn High" visual was filmed. Attendees got to enjoy an immersive recreation of the video alongside gifted headphones courtesy of JLab Audio (whose campaign Jenevieve recently co-starred in with Miguel from "Love Island"). Continuing the celebration, Jenevieve is partnering with Yerba Madre and Mr. Charlie's on Wednesday, August 13th for an exclusive fan event at Mr. Charlie's brand new Brentwood location. Guests will enjoy a custom meal featuring the first seasonal flavor drop from Yerba Madre - Watermelody - alongside exclusive merch and more.

Jenevieve first introduced the world of CRYSALIS with single "Haiku," a heartfelt track that VIBE called "sweet and endearing- something R&B needs more of," and then "Head Over Heels," an ode to the dizzying highs of love, accompanied by several viral posts on social media.

Jenevieve first captivated audiences in 2020 with her breakout hit "Baby Powder," which has since surpassed 175 million global streams. Her 2021 debut project, DIVISION, and 2022 follow-up EP, RENDEZVOUS, earned widespread critical acclaim, with outlets like Pitchfork praising her as "the perfect blend of new-age soul and timeless R&B," and Billboard declaring she's "a force to be reckoned with-both musically and visually." In addition to the accolades and praise, Jenevieve has earned a loyal fan base with a style that's soulful, experimental, and unmistakably her own.

