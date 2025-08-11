KI/KI and Marlon Hoffstadt Reveal Their First Collaboration

(ICLG) Acclaimed DJ/producers KI/KI and Marlon Hoffstadt (also known as DJ Daddy Trance) team up for the very first time on their new single, "Losing Control," which they announced at Dour Festival in Belgium last month. A scorching banger that celebrates the bliss of totally abandoning oneself to the music, the track was written and produced by KI/KI and Marlon Hoffstadt. "Losing Control" was released today via Capitol Records in partnership with MC3. Listen HERE.

"I remember playing Marlon's tunes in my sets before we met and me thinking 'who is this guy?'" recalls KI/KI. "His tracks just hit differently. After we met for the first time, I pictured us making a track together where our sounds would merge - powerful, crazy but still emotional. Our first studio session followed soon after and everything fell into place. I'm incredibly thankful to share such an epic journey together and, most importantly, SO READY TO LOSE CONTROL."

Marlon Hoffstadt added, "Even before I knew KI/KI, I wanted to make music with her. She has always been an inspiration to me and I knew it would slap if we got in the studio together. Seeing 'Losing Control' unfold makes me so happy. It's the best of both our worlds: raw, fast, emotional. And crowds just lose it every single time.

This Sunday, August 10, KI/KI and Marlon Hoffstadt will play their first-ever B2B together, performing an extended five-hour set for a crowd of 20,000 at Zeebrugge Beach on the North Sea in Belgium. Tickets for the event sold out within minutes.

From the dark depths of acid techno to the euphoric highs of trance, from the queer underground to international festival stages, Amsterdam sensation KI/KI is a master of contrasts. In the space of just a few years, KI/KI has emerged as one of the most exciting and influential voices in electronic music. From selling out 20,000 capacity shows and being named a Spotify Global Equal Ambassador, to gracing the cover of DJ Mag during Amsterdam Dance Event and making history as the first woman to win the Dutch Edisons Pop Award, she's reshaping the global rave landscape on her own terms. She sold out her 5 HOURS NYC show - part of her signature extended set series - in just 30 seconds. Her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix and iconic headline b2b set with Job Jobse at Lowlands further cement her as a driving presence on both underground and mainstage circuits.

The slash in her name - KI/KI - isn't just a symbol. It's a mission statement, a meeting point between nostalgia and the new. With a debut album on the horizon and an international fanbase growing fast, KI/KI continues to expand her universe - always on the edge between extremes, always in motion.

In May of 2025, Marlon Hoffstadt played in the US for the first time-on the mainstage at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, for 70,000 people, right between Tiesto and Armin Van Buuren. That same week, he signed a deal with Capitol Records, which released "Supersonic / Hands Up In The Sky," his first singles on an American label. Before heading back to Berlin, he headlined a sold-out show at Knockdown Center in Brooklyn, his first gig in New York City, which was praised by EDM Identity as "one of the most electrifying performances of the season."

Last week, Marlon Hoffstadt returned to the States to perform at HARD Summer in Los Angeles and at Lollapalooza Chicago. This is just the latest chapter in Marlon Hoffstadt's global victory lap. Playing clubs in his home city of Berlin from the age of 15, the perpetually smiling, neon-haired DJ has been on fire since 2020, when he reinvented himself as DJ Daddy Trance and started breaking all the rules of the scene that raised him. Whether he's teasing new material in his sets, uploading new tracks to SoundCloud unannounced, or unexpectedly dropping five new tracks at once, (like he did with his All Yours EP), his music always feels like a loving dialog with his hardcore fans. Praising his new EP, Mixmag said, "[All Yours is] a journey through club, Eurodance, trance, and rave."

This fall, he will launch Party of the Year at ADE 2025 and at the legendary The Warehouse Project in Manchester. Think about it. Marlon Hoffstadt, DJ Daddy Trance, the cuddly hell-raiser who brought us Club Heart Broken, "It's That Time," "Supersonic," and so many more club-slaying anthems, has assembled his own curated party series what for him is a personal rave fantasy. Daddy's coming. And this time, it's personal.

KI/KI - Tour Dates

8/10 - Zeebrugge Beach, BE - B2B with Marlon Hoffstadt

8/15 - Biddinghuizen, NED - Lowlands Festival

8/22 - Touquet, FR - Touquet Music Beach Festival

8/29 - Bordeaux, FR - Initial Festival

8/30 - Toronto, ON - Electric Island

8/31 - Chicago, IL - ARC Music Festival

9/1 - Montral, QC - Picnic Electronic

9/13 - Athens, GR - Plissken Festival

9/20 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center

9/21 - San Francsico, CA - Portola Festival

9/25 - Sydney, NSW - Horden Pavilion

9/26 - Melbourne, VIC - The Wool Store

9/28 - Melbourne, VIC - The Wool Store

Marlon Hoffstadt - Tour Dates

8/10 - Zeebrugge Beach, BE - B2B with KI/KI

8/22 - London, UK - All Points East - Daddycation

8/23 - Belfast, UK - Emerge

8/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Mysteryland

9/5 - Berlin, DE - RSO.Berlin - b2b Matteo

9/27 - Madrid, ES - Mondo Disko

11/1 - Manchester, UK - Marlon Hoffstadt Presents Party Of The Year

