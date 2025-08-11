Lady London Returns With 'Rotation'

(TFG) Ready to heat up summer 2025 to a boiling point, acclaimed rapper Lady London reveals a knockout new single entitled "Rotation" available now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

The track's soulful sample sizzles beneath the synth-laden beat. Lady London pulls up with a slick and swaggering flow driven by her dynamic delivery. The vibe alternates between flirty and fiery as she gets sneaky on a chantable and catchy refrain, "Rotation, rotation, rotation, huh, I don't share location!" A true player, she proceeds to list off her very own starting lineup and bench during the verses in hilarious fashion.

It's charismatic, cheeky, and confident-just like everything Lady London does. Be on the lookout for the premiere of a cinematic music video to accompany the track soon.

Earlier this year, she dropped the wild "Is You Krazy?" It earned widespread tastemaker applause, Billboard touted it as one of the "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," going on to highlight how "She raps over Hitmaka's thumping production." UPROXX named it among "The Best New Hip-Hop This Week," proceeding to proclaim, "She's just as adept as anybody with the pen." VIBE praised, "London has always been a lyricist who has deserved more love and attention, and she shows it here without sacrificing quality songmaking and still sounding endearing." Plus, she sat down to discuss the track with Genius Verified.

It arrived on the heels of 2024's "Brand New," which she performed on MTV as part of their tribute to Women In Rap. At the top of the summer, she supported Coco Jones on her "Why Not More" Tour across North America.

In 2023, she dropped her project, S.O.U.L., to critical acclaim. Billboard raved, London's lyrical sword is proving to be sharper than most," and REVOLT named her among "13 Female Rappers to Watch in 2024," going on to assert, "One thing that you can't deny about the New Jersey-raised artist is that she's a true lyricist who can stand on her own."

With elite wordplay rooted in poetry, breathless energy, and enough gusto to go bar-for-bar with anybody in the game, all signs point to an imminent breakthrough for Lady London as she drops more music.

Born to Caribbean parents and raised in The Bronx and East Orange, NJ, she has been obsessed over hip-hop and R&B since her childhood. After achieving a BS from Howard University and a Master's degree from USC, she flipped the script, opting to forego medical school in order to follow her passion for music. She built an audience by posting viral videos of her poetry, paving the way for her show-stopping freestyle series "Lady Londays." Attracting a burgeoning following of over a million on Instagram, her lyrical acumen has incited the applause of Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Lupe Fiasco, Timbaland, and Nas, to name a few.

Related Stories

Tosh Alexander Teams With Lady London For 'My Ting Different

News > Lady London