Let Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Take You 'One Step Closer To The Dam'

(SP) Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd presents 'One Step Closer To The Dam', an uber-fun rock banger (from his Reveal Records-released album 'Unwound') about embracing spontaneity and imperfection, with a music video mirroring is twitchy, energetic vibe through a collage of fast-paced and seemingly random visuals.

The primary musician behind Maximo Park and Nano Kino, Lloyd is a Mercury Music Prize nominee, has won an NME award, had A-listed singles at BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music, lyric of the year, worldwide platinum and gold selling record, with songs on eight Maximo Park hit albums consistently charting in the Top 10 U.K.

Written during a difficult period, 'Unwound' came into being as a form of sonic therapy - a means of coping and catharsis, forging a sound with greater depth and ambition than past releases. He shares, "Similarly to the song the video isn't perfectly edited or produced. We treated it solely as a visual extension of the music, almost like an anti-video. Mirroring the twitchy energy of the song, it evolves with a spontaneity of sped up clips, cropped lyrics, bumper cars on a loop, animated cans etc, images rotate with playfully hidden messages & meanings."

Related Stories

Maximo Park Songwriter Duncan Lloyd Shares 'Rituals'

Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Previews New Album With 'Laugh So Loud' Video

News > Duncan Lloyd