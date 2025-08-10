.

mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows

08-10-2025
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows

(ICLG) GRAMMY - nominated recording artist mgk has announced that he will be embarking on a special road trip to celebrate of his new album, "lost americana".

Following his weekend long MGK Day celebration in Cleveland, OH, the road trip will be making stops in various Midwest cities including Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Milwaukee, WL, and Minneapolis, MN.

Earlier this week, mgk held a surprise pop-up performances in New York and Toronto. Each road trip stop will feature free pop-up performances in intimate venues such as music halls and dive bars, all with a capacity of a few hundred people. This will give fans a chance to experience the new music up close and personal.

This road trip gives mgk's audience the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into his world of lost americana with an authentic performance in an intimate setting.

Lost XX Road Trip Dates:
August 11: Columbus, OH
August 12: Indianapolis, IN
August 13: Milwaukee, WL
August 14: Minneapolis, MN

Related Stories
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows

Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album

MGK Day Coming To Cleveland This Week

Watch mgk's 'Miss Sunshine' Video

mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'

News > mgk

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour- Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden- more

Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more

-
Day In Pop

Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix

Latest News

Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'

Them Intro Psychedelic Enigma Concept Album With 'Catatonia' Lyric Video

'Enjoy The Ride' With Almost Monday's New Music Video

Sleep Nation Blast Off With New Song 'The Spaceman - Ground Control'

mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows

Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplug For 'Grayer Shade Of Blue'

Social Cinema Introduce 'Don't Get lost' Album With 'You Want My Love'

Let Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Take You 'One Step Closer To The Dam'