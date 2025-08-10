mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows

(ICLG) GRAMMY - nominated recording artist mgk has announced that he will be embarking on a special road trip to celebrate of his new album, "lost americana".
Following his weekend long MGK Day celebration in Cleveland, OH, the road trip will be making stops in various Midwest cities including Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Milwaukee, WL, and Minneapolis, MN.
Earlier this week, mgk held a surprise pop-up performances in New York and Toronto. Each road trip stop will feature free pop-up performances in intimate venues such as music halls and dive bars, all with a capacity of a few hundred people. This will give fans a chance to experience the new music up close and personal.
This road trip gives mgk's audience the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into his world of lost americana with an authentic performance in an intimate setting.
Lost XX Road Trip Dates:
August 11: Columbus, OH
August 12: Indianapolis, IN
August 13: Milwaukee, WL
August 14: Minneapolis, MN
