San Gabriel Premiere 'Close 2 U' Video

(CCM) San Gabriel is excited to release their new single "Close 2 U" along with its accompanying live music video. It marks the final preview of their debut album Nights and Weekends out August 15 on Seattle-based non-profit label Share It Music.
In support of Share It Music's mission, a portion of proceeds from the album will be donated to San Gabriel's chosen charity, HAAM (Health Alliance for Austin Musicians), a nonprofit providing access to affordable healthcare for Austin's working musicians.
"Close 2 U" reflects the transitional moment in San Gabriel's James Bookert's life when it was written after stepping away from the chaotic touring life of his previous band, Whiskey Shivers, and finding creative refuge during off-hours at an East Austin liquor store.
Vocalist and songwriter James Bookert on the single: "Close 2 U" is a song about the emotional aftermath of losing someone who once felt close. It's about the quiet heartbreak that comes when a relationship slowly fades, and you're left clinging to what used to be.
"At its core, the song explores the tension between memory and reality. There's a deep sense of longing, of wanting to turn back time or reconnect with a version of the past that felt safe and real.
"As the song unfolds, it moves from raw devotion to a more reflective tone. The final refrain - "Time turns all things to memories" - speaks to that universal truth: eventually, even the most vivid relationships settle into the past, becoming something we carry rather than something we live.
"This track is about that space between holding on and letting go - something most people, in one form or another, can relate to.
"It was written when I was still touring with my ex-band Whiskey Shivers. By this point in our band, our tours had devolved into over-the-top partying, and general shenanigans that I no longer wanted to be a part of. And while the shows were growing in size, it was no longer a safe or healthy environment.
"To make ends meet, I took a job in an East Austin liquor store, where I was able to write and record music during my shift, as long as the shelves were stocked. My boss was really cool, and he'd let me come in on Sundays when the shop was closed and work on music, or record guitars or vocals."
"Close 2 U" follows the band's acclaimed singles "Play With Fire," "Running Out Of Time" and "Alone In My Room" which are out now on all streaming services.
