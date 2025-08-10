Sugarhill Ddot Teams With BabyChiefDoit And Baby Kia For 'Crashouts'

(ICLG) Harlem rap sensation Sugarhill Ddot teams with fellow rising stars BabyChiefDoit and Baby Kia for "Crashouts," a raucous posse cut out now via Priority Records. The new single keeps the energy high as Sugarhill Ddot comes off of the hotly tipped U.S. New Wave Tour 2025 triple-header with STAR BANDZ and DD Osama.

Built on producer Jaylap's massive horns, keys, bass, and drums, "Crashouts" feels made for the stage. The beat stomps out the gate while the three rappers gleefully trade confident bars from on top of the world. As the wild adlibs and rapid bars fly, they warn anyone that stands in their way.

The aptly titled single unites three ascendent teenaged talents. Chicago's BabyChiefDoit was named to the XXL Freshman list earlier this year and recently made his Billboard Hot 100 debut with "Went West." Atlanta's Baby Kia has established his unrestrained style on massive viral hits like "OD CRASHIN." And Sugarhill Ddot is riding high off a series of successes including recent forays into Spanish-language collabs (see "You Look Sexy" with Little Homie and "Que Arrebate" with Yaisel LM, Lil Naay, Slayter, and Huan62) and - most notably - his second team-up with Chicago's fresh-faced STAR BANDZ, "Energy," a feel-good, drill-infused track lifted by the two solo artists' noted chemistry together.

That track hailed from the Deluxe version of Sugarhill Ddot's celebrated debut album, 2 Sides of the Story, and was a sequel to the pair's massively viral 2024 hit "My Baby," whose music video alone has more than 27 million views. "Energy" got its own fair share of love, with "Best New Hip-Hop" nods from XXL and UPROXX. And Billboard shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot - a follow-up to their "Fresh Picks of the Week" writeup, which raved, "Two of the best teenage rappers out reconnect for another sexy drill anthem ... The duo should probably just lock in for a joint project." They also both made Complex's list of "The 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now" - as did Baby Kia. Sugarhill Ddot and STAR BANDZ spoke to Rolling Stone on their collab.

Despite his age, Sugarhill Ddot has been carving out his own lane for a few years, collecting co-signs from the likes of Cardi B, Drake, Ice Spice, and Lil Durk following a powerful run of self-released songs that culminated in his signing to Priority Records. He dropped a slew of singles across 2023, earning a rep for songs that swirled up the urgency of drill with the wild, youthful innovation that sparked rap's rise. 2 Sides of the Story made good on that promise, showing an artist who can easily switch modes - from hard-edged to melodic - and smartly curate talent with cameos from Skilla Baby, Hunxho, Luh Tyler, BBG Steppaa, and even the late PnB Rock. 2 Sides of the Story Deluxe unveiled buzzing new tracks like "Energy," of course, and the "Like This (Remix)" featuring Bay Swag and wolfacejoeyy.

