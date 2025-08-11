TA Thomas Delivers Soulful 'Outside Man'

(TFG) Turning heads with swagger, style, and substance, rising R&B singer-songwriter TA Thomas uncovers a soulful new single entitled "Outside Man" available now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

The upbeat track revolves around steady handclaps, booming horns, and a head-nodding bassline. It's the perfect backdrop for TA Thomas to flaunt his impressive vocal range. He tips his hat to classic Motown and Southern Soul jolted with a flurry of fresh R&B fire. His voice echoes on the unshakable refrain, "I'm just a outside man looking for an inside woman," adding, "Ain't got no plans but to fall in love."

Be on the lookout for the premiere of a stunning and showstopping music video to accompany the song soon. It lands in the wake of the fan favorite five-track Southern Soul EP, which arrived in May. Beyond clocking millions of total streams, the latter reeled in tastemaker applause. Rated R&B singled out "Girl Of Mine" as "a two-step-friendly groove where TA is completely enamored by his partner." Of the whole set, VIBE raved, "TA Thomas is such a welcomed presence within R&B, who's really bringing back the heart of the genre-when it had roots in the church," continuing on to call it, "a masterful hybrid of blues, gospel, and soul."

He paved the way for The Southern Soul EP with "Preach." Rated R&B professed, "The divine track, co-written by Lucky Daye, finds TA enraptured by his love interest's allure while confessing his willingness to surrender to temptation." Billboard touted it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," going on to state, "TA Thomas has been committed to making real R&B - rapid-fire riffs, bare chest and all - for some time now, and he's doubling down with 'Preach'."

TA Thomas showcases his artistry and storytelling prowess with each new release. Last year, he initially delivered "Angry." Earning acclaim, ESSENCE hailed it on "Best New Music This Week," and Rated R&B praised it as "alluring." Billboard named it one of the "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," going on to highlight how, "'Angry' showcases the beauty of experiencing the full emotional spectrum with the person you love the most."

Now, he's poised to make a lasting impact on the R&B landscape.

Related Stories

joan Preview New Album With 'Lucid Dreaming'

Music Video Premiere: TA Thomas 'June 15th'

Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Talks New Album And Single

Michael Thomas Talks Steven Adler On It's Showtime with Rikki Lee

News > TA Thomas