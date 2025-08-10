The Chainsmokers Announce New Release 'HELIUM' At Historic New York Show

(Tag) On Friday night, The Chainsmokers lit up Brooklyn's 10,000 capacity industrial music sanctuary Under the K Bridge performing to a rippling crowd. This singular show was an ode to New York-the city where the Grammy award winning duo met. 2025 marks the 10 year anniversary of their debut.

On stage, the duo teased their highly-anticipated upcoming release HELIUM (coming August 15th). The bass-heavy ID is a pulsating masterclass in controlled suspense, commanding the crowd as it oscillates between the vocals of Drew Taggart, rising star Anna Sofia, and tightening percussion. Anna Sofia joined TCS on stage to feverish response.

It follows last month's raging UKG-inspired White Wine & Adderall which debuted in the Billboard Hot Dance Top 10, signalling a new era for the producer pair.

The guys were joined onstage by Love Island winner Amaya who joined them behind the booth and Alex (HUGE fan) gave her a shout out as "the greatest woman that has ever existed" to a round of applause from the huge crowd.

Other surprise guests included DAYA who joined TCS to perform songs including the Diamond-certified and Grammy-winning "Don't Let Me Down" - one of the most iconic dance songs of all time which will reach its 10-year anniversary in 2026.

The show was opened by euphoric NY DJ Beau Cruz, prolific Italian remixer Gravagerz, and Grammy-nominated genre-blending legend Wuki.

Originally planned as the two Brooklyn Mirage shows that TCS were forced to reschedule, this painstakingly reimagined event ensured every ticketholder got to experience the show as part of a one-night-only, unifying spectacle.

Related Stories

The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'

The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance

The Chainsmokers Announce Block Party at The Midway

The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage

News > The Chainsmokers