The Chainsmokers Announce New Release 'HELIUM' At Historic New York Show

(Tag) On Friday night, The Chainsmokers lit up Brooklyn's 10,000 capacity industrial music sanctuary Under the K Bridge performing to a rippling crowd. This singular show was an ode to New York-the city where the Grammy award winning duo met. 2025 marks the 10 year anniversary of their debut.
On stage, the duo teased their highly-anticipated upcoming release HELIUM (coming August 15th). The bass-heavy ID is a pulsating masterclass in controlled suspense, commanding the crowd as it oscillates between the vocals of Drew Taggart, rising star Anna Sofia, and tightening percussion. Anna Sofia joined TCS on stage to feverish response.
It follows last month's raging UKG-inspired White Wine & Adderall which debuted in the Billboard Hot Dance Top 10, signalling a new era for the producer pair.
The guys were joined onstage by Love Island winner Amaya who joined them behind the booth and Alex (HUGE fan) gave her a shout out as "the greatest woman that has ever existed" to a round of applause from the huge crowd.
Other surprise guests included DAYA who joined TCS to perform songs including the Diamond-certified and Grammy-winning "Don't Let Me Down" - one of the most iconic dance songs of all time which will reach its 10-year anniversary in 2026.
The show was opened by euphoric NY DJ Beau Cruz, prolific Italian remixer Gravagerz, and Grammy-nominated genre-blending legend Wuki.
Originally planned as the two Brooklyn Mirage shows that TCS were forced to reschedule, this painstakingly reimagined event ensured every ticketholder got to experience the show as part of a one-night-only, unifying spectacle.
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'
The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance
The Chainsmokers Announce Block Party at The Midway
The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage
Bad Omens End Teasing With 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Leg Of Peel It Back Tour- Stream Dave Matthews Band: Live from Camden- more
Stream mgk's 'Lost Americana' Album- Spiritbox Recruited By Babymetal For 'My Queen'- The Guess Who Announce First Reunion Show- more
Jason Aldean Rocks Sold Out Crowd At Full Throttle Tour Stop In Nashville- Chase Rice Heralds 'Eldora' Album With New Song 'Circa 1943'- Lanie Gardner- more
Jonas Brothers Release 'Greetings From Your Hometown'- Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video- Key Glock Reveals 'Blue Devil' Video- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'
Them Intro Psychedelic Enigma Concept Album With 'Catatonia' Lyric Video
'Enjoy The Ride' With Almost Monday's New Music Video
Sleep Nation Blast Off With New Song 'The Spaceman - Ground Control'
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows
Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplug For 'Grayer Shade Of Blue'
Social Cinema Introduce 'Don't Get lost' Album With 'You Want My Love'
Let Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Take You 'One Step Closer To The Dam'