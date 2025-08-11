The Regrettes' Lydia Night Streams Her Debut Solo Album 'Parody Of Pleasure

(Warner) Lydia Night, former frontwoman of LA band The Regrettes, releases her debut solo album, Parody of Pleasure via Warner Records. The 13-track record is an unabashed and uninhibited dive into pop, tackling the multilayered experiences of modern women with the same unguarded honesty and sharp humor that has defined her career since she was 15. Parody of Pleasure is available on all formats here.

"As a kid I was obsessed with punk because of my dad, but when I got older my mom introduced me to the pop music that stuck with me forever and inspired a lot of this record, like Gwen Stefani and Madonna and Britney Spears," says Night. "Some of these songs make me want to cry, other songs make me want to dance; overall they fill whatever space I need them to."

Today, Lydia also shares the official video for new single, "The Bomb," a track she describes as a playful take on her own experiences with love-bombing. "I've definitely been on both ends of it and have found myself craving the chaos when I'm in something healthy and stable," she shares. "This song is making fun of that in a stupid and beautiful way." Listen to "The Bomb" here, and watch the music video, which she co-directed with Ramisha Sattar, who created all the visuals for Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, here.

"The Bomb" follows recent singles "Gutter" "The Hearse" and "Pity Party" - a selection of songs that capture the broad influences and untapped dimensions of her vast musicality. Mainly produced by Alexis Kesselman (a New York City-based producer/songwriter whose credits include Suki Waterhouse and Joji), Parody of Pleasure came to life at Kesselman's studio in her Hell's Kitchen apartment. "I'd never worked with a female producer before, and it was game-changing for me," says Night, who first linked up with Kesselman at a songwriting camp in Las Vegas in 2023. "We had so much fun and there was absolutely no judgment from her-I felt a level of safety and comfort that allowed me to be my most authentic self."

Last week, Lydia Night announced a 19-date North American tour supporting The Aces this fall in cities including Chicago, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more (full dates below). Night says about the upcoming tour, "it's been so long since I've gotten to tour, and this feels like such an incredible way to get back out there. I've been lucky enough to meet The Aces a few times and can already tell this tour is going to be a special one, on-stage and off." Night will also perform two special album release shows at LA's The Echo on Aug 13th and at New York's Baby's Alright on August 15th. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.

Over the course of its 13 tracks, Parody of Pleasure reveals the multitudes contained within Night, from subversive humor to raw sensitivity to fearless self-possession, "Pity Party" offers a whirlwind glimpse at all the drama and havoc unfolding in her mind, which includes imposter syndrome, existential dread, anticipatory grief, spinning all these battling emotions into an electrifying anthem. The song gives the album its title (from the chorus: "It's a parody of pleasure/Lips big and red like a clown/It's all just a pity party/So cry for me or get out"). "After I wrote that lyric I kept repeating it in my head, and finally it clicked that the word 'pop' could be an acronym for 'parody of pleasure,'" she says. "Right away I knew it was the perfect title for my version of a pop record, where a lot of the songs are about yearning for love and affection, or even just yearning for the chase of that." Parody of Pleasure provides moments of pure euphoria as well, as Night channels the exhilaration of longing, lust, and obsession.

Reflecting on the making of Parody of Pleasure, Night notes that assuming complete creative control over the album profoundly reshaped her sense of self. "Reclaiming my creativity gave me real confidence and made me feel cool in a whole new way, and I think you can hear that in the music," she says, "I hope that everyone takes whatever they need from the record-but no matter what, I hope that it helps them to feel more love for themselves, because that's what my favorite music has always done for me."

