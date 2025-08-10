Trace Nixon Streaming New Track 'Love Lost Has Been'

(SMM) Shredding guitars, scorching fiddle and solid percussion highlight life lessons from a whiskey-soaked stranger in Trace Nixon's new streaming track, "Love Lost Has Been," available today.
The Country newcomer admits the tune, from his upcoming EP, was inspired by a real experience. "I was out with some friends, and this inebriated older gentleman was making his way around the room rambling on about all the important things he'd done.
"The next morning, I was thinking about what happened to this guy ... who or what had he lost that made him this way. The song came together pretty quickly."
I was in the bottle one late Friday night,
It'd been three days since I'd seen daylight
An old man walked up to me at the bar,
He said, young man don't you take it too far
I shrugged him off as I poured another round, he said...
That's a quick way to put yourself in the ground
He said you're looking at a man who knows pain,
And from your eyes I know you feel the same
And I can't say what you're going through son,
But if I were you I'd turn around & run
I know you think that whiskey's your friend,
But it'll turn on you faster than the wind (T. Nixon)
Recorded just outside of Nashville, TN at Dark Horse Studios (Franklin), "Love Lost Has Been" features Nixon on acoustic guitar, along with the talents of top-tier studio players Shawn Fitcher (drums), Dave Flint (electric guitar), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Tony Paoletta (steel guitar), Dave Francis (bass), and Chris Nole (piano). Billy Thomas, Wendy Newcomer, and Dani Flowers added background vocals. Released by Charlotte Avenue Entertainment, the track was produced by William Gawley.
Trace will be bringing this and other new tunes to his upcoming live shows, including:
Aug 8 - Richmond, VA - RVA Writer's Showcase @ The Broadberry
Aug 9 - Columbia, VA - Sawmill Concert series in Goochland
Aug 16 - Richmond, VA - River City Roll
Aug 23 - Free Union, VA (private)
Aug 26 - Richmond, VA - Chesterfield Co. Fair
Aug 29 - Richmond, VA - Scotty's Taphouse
Aug 30 - Nelson County, VA - Rockfish River Rodeo
Aug 30 - Midlothian, VA - Uptown Alley
Sept 1 - Bridgewater, VA - Bridgewater Co. End of Summer Fest
Sept 4 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall (private)
Sept 6 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall (EP pre-release bash)
Sept 12 - Lexington, VA - Rockbridge Regional Fair
Sept 13 - Hanover, VA - Virginia Craft Beer Festival
Sept 20 - Burgess, VA - Easy Wind Farms concert series
Sept 27 - Roseland, VA (private)
Oct 4 - Moseley, VA - Hidden Wit Brewery
