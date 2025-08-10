Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplug For 'Grayer Shade Of Blue'

(PPR) British blues-rock star Joanne Shaw Taylor continues her acoustic series with today's release of "Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)" - a sparse and soul-baring reimagining of one of the most personal tracks from her acclaimed studio album Black & Gold. Out now via Journeyman Records, the new version finds Joanne distilling the heartbreak and introspection of the original into its most essential form.

Originally inspired by a haunting chord progression sent to her by longtime keyboardist and co-writer Phil Whitfield, the song channels the grief of a friendship that ended without explanation. "This song is about a very close friendship that I had for a decade plus that ended suddenly," Joanne explains. "I've never known why - the person just stopped communicating with me. It understandably made me very sad, but this song was my attempt to give myself some closure."

With lyrics like "It's the same old sky, but it's a new whole grayer shade of blue," Joanne brings that sense of unresolved loss into sharp focus, now made even more intimate through acoustic guitar and stripped-down production. "I wanted fans to hear these songs the way they were originally written," she shares. "Raw and personal - just me sitting with a guitar, sorting through something real."

"Grayer Shade Of Blue (Acoustic)" follows last month's release of "Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)," another reimagined track from Black & Gold, and continues Joanne's effort to offer fans a closer look at the creative roots behind her most recent album. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold showcases Joanne at her most emotionally resonant and sonically adventurous, blending blues-rock with pop, Americana, and soul.

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Announce Black & Gold UK Tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'Look What I've Become'

Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'What Are You Gonna Do Now?' Video

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor