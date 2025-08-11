Zaq Baker Turns Mental Health Issues Into 'Petulant' New Single

(SC) Zaq Baker, an independent pop artist and novelist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, releases a brand new single, "PETULANT," today. "PETULANT" demonstrates Baker's keen expertise at transforming tussles with anxiety, bipolar disorder and mental illness into relatable, youthful pop songs.

In the past, Baker has released synthpop about bipolar disorder ("jetlag"); pop-punk about anxiety ("Tetris"); bedroom pop about depression ("treadmill"), and musical theatre about overcoming the fear of being alone ("Someone to Believe In") - and new song "PETULANT" brings each ofthese topics to light in a darkly catchy mental illness bop, constructed with the young generation in mind.

"PETULANT" was produced by Hunter Sinclair Hawthorne (Anni XO, afters) and mastered by Alec Ness (Brittany Howard, serpentwithfeet, Paris Texas).

