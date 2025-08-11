ALINA Goes Scorched-Earth With 'Look Bad'

(Columbia) Nineteen-year-old singer-songwriter ALINA is not afraid to go full scorched-earth when the mood strikes. Today, she returns with her fearless new single, "look bad" - out now via Columbia Records.
Made for a full-volume crash out, the track is a direct and cutting anthem about a situationship gone wrong. The song arrives with an animated lyric video, inspired by the artwork that ALINA herself handmade.
Blending biting lyricism, raw emotion, and confessional wit, "look bad" is ALINA at her sharpest. She sings, "I don't have to make you look bad, you do that all on your own," unsubscribing from the pity party and stepping into her power.
"You're so cool," the song opens, and you can practically hear the eyeroll. "look bad" is, in her own words, "kind of a diss track." It was her first time writing out of spite, she says, and it was cathartic. The song balances venom and levity in a way that only someone who's cried and then laughed about it could pull off. "It ended up being really evil," she quips - and fun.
The single builds on the momentum of her recently released fan favorites like "get a grip" and her viral hit "I Know, I Know, I Know," which together have amassed nearly 10 million streams and sparked a huge wave of TikTok fan edits.
With "look bad," ALINA cements her reputation for turning journal entries and emotional chaos into pop anthems - and she's only getting louder.
