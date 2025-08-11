Bakar Premieres 'Lonyo!' Video

(ADA) Taking flight in 2025 with an unparalleled and undeniable vision, acclaimed genre-bending artist Bakar (aka Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr) shares a new single and music video entitled "Lonyo!" out now. It kicks off his next creative season and sets the stage for more new music due out soon.
For the track, Bakar samples the 2000 hit "Summer of Love" by UK phenomenon Lonyo. He taps into the original's classic garage energy, yet twists it up with his own signature sound all the same. Sparks fly from the friction between his rapid delivery and the frenetically gritty beat. The accompanying visual directed by renowned English-French director-writer-photographer Tom Emmerson [Doechii, Col3trane, AntsLive], is filled with uncontainable enthusiasm and choreography matching the song's energy perfectly.
With "Lonyo!," Bakar continues to progress, pulling listeners deep into his immersive sonic world while he continues to challenge himself to break stylistic boundaries and consistently deliver as an elite and enigmatic songwriter. Earlier this year, he released "Searching," which HYPEBEAST hailed as "a sonic summation of who the UK-based artist is" while HotNewHipHop promised, "the stripped-down, tender track sets the tone for what's to come."
Continuing a standout year, Bakar graces the stage at Outside Lands tomorrow in San Francisco and touches down in the UK for Reading and Leeds Festival on August 23rd.
Bakar's music has also translated into fashion, where he has modeled for brands like Louis Vuitton, as part of Virgil Abloh's inaugural runway show, as well as Prada's "A Gift To Give" campaign. He recently starred in Giorgio Armani's "That's So Armani" campaign, proving that from stage to runway, there isn't much that he can't do.
Experience "Lonyo!" this year and stay tuned for more from Bakar.
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows- Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'- Bad Omens 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Tour- more
Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC- more
Renee Rapp Scores Her First No. 1 With 'Bite Me'- sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month- Jonas Brothers Launch Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks
Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP
Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video
Al Basile To Deliver 'Blues In Hand' Album In October
Mother Love Bone Remastered For Special Reissues
Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams
Supergroup Crowne Share 'Heaven Tonight' Visualizer
Los Straitjackets Revisit Their Roots With Reimagined 'Spinout'