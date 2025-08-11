Bakar Premieres 'Lonyo!' Video

(ADA) Taking flight in 2025 with an unparalleled and undeniable vision, acclaimed genre-bending artist Bakar (aka Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr) shares a new single and music video entitled "Lonyo!" out now. It kicks off his next creative season and sets the stage for more new music due out soon.

For the track, Bakar samples the 2000 hit "Summer of Love" by UK phenomenon Lonyo. He taps into the original's classic garage energy, yet twists it up with his own signature sound all the same. Sparks fly from the friction between his rapid delivery and the frenetically gritty beat. The accompanying visual directed by renowned English-French director-writer-photographer Tom Emmerson [Doechii, Col3trane, AntsLive], is filled with uncontainable enthusiasm and choreography matching the song's energy perfectly.

With "Lonyo!," Bakar continues to progress, pulling listeners deep into his immersive sonic world while he continues to challenge himself to break stylistic boundaries and consistently deliver as an elite and enigmatic songwriter. Earlier this year, he released "Searching," which HYPEBEAST hailed as "a sonic summation of who the UK-based artist is" while HotNewHipHop promised, "the stripped-down, tender track sets the tone for what's to come."

Continuing a standout year, Bakar graces the stage at Outside Lands tomorrow in San Francisco and touches down in the UK for Reading and Leeds Festival on August 23rd.

Bakar's music has also translated into fashion, where he has modeled for brands like Louis Vuitton, as part of Virgil Abloh's inaugural runway show, as well as Prada's "A Gift To Give" campaign. He recently starred in Giorgio Armani's "That's So Armani" campaign, proving that from stage to runway, there isn't much that he can't do.

Experience "Lonyo!" this year and stay tuned for more from Bakar.

