Band of Skulls Plot North American And UK Tours

(Sideways) Fresh off a wildly successful North American tour supporting Jet, along with two explosive California headlining shows, including a sold-out night at LA's iconic Troubadour-Band of Skulls .

Following the tour's momentum, the band will embark on a headlining run through North America and the U.K. in support of Cold Fame, a deluxe box set celebrating the music that defined a generation of modern rock fans out on November 28th on Artist Royalties Collective.

This summer's tour introduced fans to a Band of Skulls reborn: tighter, louder, and more immersive than ever. The Cold Fame boxset curated by original member and frontman Russell Marsden includes the band's first three albums (Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, Sweet Sour, and Himalayan), rare B-sides, unreleased materials, a stunning coffee table book, and archival treasures like the 2009 live session at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. That session-part of MySpace's legendary Transmission series-features raw, early versions of signature songs like "Death By Diamonds and Pearls," released earlier this year and a haunting cover of Patsy Cline's "Walking After Midnight." "Recording at the Village studios was a date with destiny," says Marsden. "It captured the exact moment we launched into our American adventure."

Originally formed in Southampton in 2004, Band of Skulls burst onto the global stage with 2009's Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, powered by gritty guitar riffs, hypnotic harmonies, and songs that became staples in films, TV, and video games-Twilight, Friday Night Lights, Guitar Hero, and more.

Their follow-up, Sweet Sour, cemented their crossover appeal, debuting in the top 20 in the U.K. and charting in Australia and the U.S., while 2014's Himalayan (produced by Nick Launay) showcased a more expansive, dynamic sound.

Over the years, Band of Skulls has toured with legends like Muse, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Dead Weather, and Queens of the Stone Age, earning a loyal global following. With over 100 million streams to date and a reputation for unmissable live performances, Band of Skulls remains a vital force in modern rock.

November 2025

17 Nashville, TN Basement East

18 Atlanta, GA the EARL

19 Asheville, NC Eulogy

21 Washington, DC Black Cat

22 Strousburg, PA Sherman Lite

23 Philadelphia. PA Ardmore Music Hall

24 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Music Hall

25 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

27 Toronto, CA Lee's Place

28 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

29 Ferndale, MI Loving Touch

30 Milwaukee, WI Vivarium

December 2025

2 Minneapolis Turf Club

3 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

9 London UK 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

10 Manchester, UK 02 Ritz

11 Bristol, UK 02 Academy

12 Birmingham, UK 02 Institute 2

14 Glasgow, UK SWG3

