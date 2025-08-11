bl4ck m4rket c4rt's 'Today I Laid Down' Getting Posthumous Vinyl Release

(The Syndicate) Sweet Relief is honored to receive support from the family and community of Kai Wesener, a brilliant young musician who poured his heart into his art. Recording under the name bl4ck m4rket c4rt, Kai created haunting, beautiful music that captured the complexities of mental health with raw honesty. His slowcore, shoegaze, and slacker rock sound reflected a quiet battle beneath the surface, one shared by so many artists today.

Kai was selected for GRAMMY Camp 2023 and had just released his debut album when he passed away at age 17. His songs live on as a powerful expression of what it means to struggle, survive, and speak through sound.

Net proceeds from the release of his vinyl EP will benefit Sweet Relief's Mental Health Fund, supporting musicians facing the same invisible challenges Kai gave voice to. Vinyls will be shipped on August 25, the two year anniversary of his tragic passing. Pre-order here

Sweet Relief is so deeply moved by Kai's legacy, and grateful to help carry it forward.

A study by digital distribution platform Record Union surveyed about 1,500 musician participants in 2019 and found that 73% of independent musicians struggle with mental illness. Mental Health Fund provides financial assistance to music industry professionals in need of mental health services and aims to significantly lower that percentage.

Related Stories

News > bl4ck m4rket c4rt