Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams

(The Syndicate) Easily the 9th greatest pop punk band in history, Bowling For Soup have spent the last 30 years proving they're one of the most fun, engaging, and downright entertaining live bands on the planet. If the sun's out and Bowling For Soup are on stage, you're in for a party, complete with massive singalongs, off-the-cuff comedy, and an energy that makes even the biggest stages feel like a backyard hangout. The esteemed playlist that makes up an unforgettable Bowling For Soup setlist has now crossed a major milestone, surpassing 1 BILLION streams on Spotify.
Vocalist Jaret Reddick, shares "I was completely blown away when I found out we had hit 1 Billion Streams. I am very in touch with what is happening with BFS at all times but this wasn't even in the realm of things I would have considered. My wife sent me a screen shot of a Facebook post declaring we had hit this insane milestone and asked 'is this real.' Haha...I was like 'I have no idea!' Turns out, it is. Crazy. It's definitely a testament to the loyalty of our amazing fanbase. We are very blessed"
Bowling For Soup are currently on tour, hitting the road with Simple Plan, 3OH!3, and LOLO. They'll be traveling across the country, hitting Los Angeles, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and more, wrapping in Irving, TX.
