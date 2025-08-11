Chris Adler's Firstborne Share 'Rescue Me' Video And New Album Arrives

(SSP) Firstborne made up of drummer Chris Adler (Lamb of God/Megadeth), soft-shred guitarist Myrone and Girish Pradhan (Girish and the Chronicles/The End Machine) strike with the release of their full-length album, 'Lucky.'

To commemorate the album release and promo the album further the band have created another unique and entertaining music video for the latest emphasis track "Rescue Me."

"'Rescue Me' was the first song we wrote in person after being penpals for four years," explains guitarist Myrone. "For me it was this crazy feeling of anticipation as we had been working so hard to get into the same room and we finally did it, almost like a "dog catches car" moment. After we finished setting up Chris looked at me and was like "well what do you got?" and that opening riff is the first thing that fell out of me."

The music video, directed/edited by Drew Kaufman with puppet design by Natalie Lewis, needs to be viewed to appreciate and follows previous clips - the also clever and entertaining "Wake Up" (also directed by Drew Kaufman) and the lyric video for "Again" a song which is currently enjoying quite a bit of radio airplay at commercial/active rock radio.

All three songs are taken from the full-length album 'Lucky' which was produced by the recognized producer Machine (Clutch, King Crimson, Crobot). The album has been made available as a jewelcase CD and limited-edition (300) amber wave colored vinyl.

FIRSTBORNE features legendary drummer Chris Adler (Lamb of God, Megadeth), virtuoso guitarist Myrone (known by some as the originator of soft shred), and electrifying vocalist Girish Pradhan whose other band Girish and the Chronicles performed recently on America's Got Talent.

Formed in 2019, FIRSTBORNE blend high-energy riffs, soaring vocals, and thunderous rhythms to create a modern yet timeless sound rooted in classic metal, hard rock, and shred guitar. The band first gained attention through a series of independently released singles and EPs between 2020 and 2023, showcasing their signature fusion of melody, technical precision, and relentless groove.

Guitarist Myrone explains how the album came together: "When Chris, Girish, and I got connected in 2019 I said my number one goal in life was to get us all in the same room to jam. Four years later not only did we get in the same room, we went to Machine's barn in Texas for a month to create 10 piping hot metal jams for the whole world to enjoy. I had written around 150 song ideas before stepping in the studio, and we ended up using none of them. What you hear on the record was entirely written and recorded in Texas."

With Adler's iconic drumming, Myrone's signature guitar work, and Pradhan's dynamic, powerhouse vocals, FIRSTBORNE are a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock and metal scene - delivering high-energy anthems that bridge the gap between old-school metal and modern intensity.

