Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP

(Columbia Records) Rising singer-songwriter and guitarist Dylan Cotrone is bottling up the golden-hour glow and salt-air spirit of his world into his new EP, Weekend Religion, which is set for release on August 29 via Columbia Records.

The 5-song collection is a warm, free-spirited ride through Dylan's signature blend of nostalgic coastal vibes, summery melodies, and modern, feel-good energy. It features the already-released sun-drenched title track "Weekend Religion," the escapist postcard "Florida California (State of Mind)," and three new songs that showcase the full scope of Dylan's laid-back yet emotionally resonant sound. From beach-bar singalongs to quiet moments on the porch, Weekend Religion is the soundtrack to finding joy in the everyday.

To celebrate, Dylan will hit the road for his first-ever headline run, The Weekend Religion Tour, kicking off September 17 in his home state of Florida. The 9-date trek winds through the Southeast, with stops in South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina, wrapping October 11 in Boone, NC. Expect intimate venues, good vibes, and the kind of unshakable connection Dylan's been building with fans online and at shows over the past two years.

Presale tickets go live Wednesday, August 13 at 10am local, and general on-sale begins Friday, August 15 at 10am local.

Weekend Religion EP - Tracklist

1. Weekend Religion

2. Florida California (State Of Mind)

3. That's So Crazy

4. Looks A Little Something Like You

5. Front Porch Famous

Weekend Religion Tour - Dates

Sept 17 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

Sept 18 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar & Grill

Sept 20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

Sept 25 - Gainesville, FL - Signal Lounge

Sept 26 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

Oct 2 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

Oct 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

Oct 10 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre - Rooftop

Oct 11 - Boone, NC - Boone Saloon

Related Stories

Dylan Cotrone Shares 'Florida California (State of Mind)' Video

News > Dylan Cotrone