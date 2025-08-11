Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video

(IMM) Legendary rock-punk-funk pioneers Fishbone deliver a mixed-media video featuring animation and live show footage for "Suckered by Sabotage", a sonically wild, genre-defying ride through the pitfalls of overthinking, insecurity, and creative dysfunction.

"This song is about: the results of too much second-guessing and overthinking, coupled with insecurity and self-doubt," says frontman Angelo Moore. "Leaving one unfulfilled and incomplete.

"This story was inspired by a particular work ethic that took place during a group's creative, productive endeavor, which prevented an expeditious, timely result. It tells the story of how one can step in their own way as well as others, preventing progress."

