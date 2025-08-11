(IMM) Legendary rock-punk-funk pioneers Fishbone deliver a mixed-media video featuring animation and live show footage for "Suckered by Sabotage", a sonically wild, genre-defying ride through the pitfalls of overthinking, insecurity, and creative dysfunction.
"This song is about: the results of too much second-guessing and overthinking, coupled with insecurity and self-doubt," says frontman Angelo Moore. "Leaving one unfulfilled and incomplete.
"This story was inspired by a particular work ethic that took place during a group's creative, productive endeavor, which prevented an expeditious, timely result. It tells the story of how one can step in their own way as well as others, preventing progress."
Fishbone Unleash 'Last Call In America' Video
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows- Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'- Bad Omens 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Tour- more
Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC- more
Renee Rapp Scores Her First No. 1 With 'Bite Me'- sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month- Jonas Brothers Launch Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks
Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP
Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video
Al Basile To Deliver 'Blues In Hand' Album In October
Mother Love Bone Remastered For Special Reissues
Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams
Supergroup Crowne Share 'Heaven Tonight' Visualizer
Los Straitjackets Revisit Their Roots With Reimagined 'Spinout'