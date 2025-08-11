.

Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video

08-11-2025
Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video

(IMM) Legendary rock-punk-funk pioneers Fishbone deliver a mixed-media video featuring animation and live show footage for "Suckered by Sabotage", a sonically wild, genre-defying ride through the pitfalls of overthinking, insecurity, and creative dysfunction.

"This song is about: the results of too much second-guessing and overthinking, coupled with insecurity and self-doubt," says frontman Angelo Moore. "Leaving one unfulfilled and incomplete.

"This story was inspired by a particular work ethic that took place during a group's creative, productive endeavor, which prevented an expeditious, timely result. It tells the story of how one can step in their own way as well as others, preventing progress."

Related Stories
Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video

Fishbone Unleash 'Last Call In America' Video

News > Fishbone

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more

mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows- Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'- Bad Omens 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC- more

-
Day In Pop

Renee Rapp Scores Her First No. 1 With 'Bite Me'- sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month- Jonas Brothers Launch Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Latest News

Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks

Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP

Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video

Al Basile To Deliver 'Blues In Hand' Album In October

Mother Love Bone Remastered For Special Reissues

Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams

Supergroup Crowne Share 'Heaven Tonight' Visualizer

Los Straitjackets Revisit Their Roots With Reimagined 'Spinout'