John Morgan Reveals Friends Like That Tour Lineup

(BBR) 4x #1 hitmaker John Morgan is ready to turn up the heat this fall with his highly anticipated "Friends Like That" Tour, and today he's revealing the crew who will be getting the crowd amped and ready for an unforgettable night. Named after his breakout, chart-topping single featuring Jason Aldean that's taken over playlists, radio stations and speakers across the country, the country music maverick invites out Brent Anderson, Jeb Gipson, and Ryan and Rory for an epic first-ever headlining run that will span 20-dates nationwide.

With the captivating artist-on-the-rise's reminiscent "Kid Myself" climbing the country radio charts, John shares: "This tour is a celebration of the friends who've had my back. These are the folks I've written songs with, produced my debut album with and shared a hell of a lot of life with. We've all been grinding together, and now we get to go out on the road and celebrate how far we've come."

Brent Anderson co-produced and co-wrote alongside John Morgan on his critically acclaimed debut album, Carolina Blue - a project MusicRow hailed as "a greatest hits collection in waiting," and the Tennessean praised as "a studied, hit-laden road to Nashville country stardom." Anderson - an artist, songwriter and producer with his own impressive resume - truly helped John mold the soul of this album, helping him shape a debut that feels less like a first chapter and more like a breakout moment years in the making.

When John first moved to Nashville, he shared a house with longtime friend and fellow artist Jeb Gipson. One afternoon, while John was mowing the lawn, he got a life-changing phone call - Jason Aldean was on the line, offering him a record and publishing deal. Thinking it had to be a prank, John dropped everything, sprinted inside, and found Jeb to make sure he wasn't imagining it. That day, Jeb became a first-hand witness to the moment John's career officially took off.

Labelmates, John and Ryan and Rory first crossed paths at CMA Fest, where they quickly bonded over the shared experience of being new artists navigating Nashville's ten-year town. What started as casual conversation backstage turned into a fast friendship rooted in music and hustle.

Lauded as an "accomplished songwriter" by People and "Music City Songwriting Star" by the Tennessean, the multi-talented and electrifying entertainer is ready to bring his album full of stadium-ready anthems to the fans with his "Friends Like That" in tow. Hitting major markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, San Diego and more, the tour kicks off October 9 in Buffalo, NY

"Friends Like That" Tour Dates

October 9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works ~

October 10 - Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas ~

October 17 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar <

October 22 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center <

October 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Stashe at the Intersection <

October 24 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub <

October 25 - Medina, OH - Thirsty Cowboy <

November 6 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird <

November 7 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace <

November 8 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar <

November 28 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

November 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Whiskey Rose +

November 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 2565 +

December 4 - Great Falls, MT - Newberry +

December 5 - Spokane, WA - The District at the Knitting Factory +

December 6 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple +

December 7 - Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge +

December 9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post +

December 10 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Flats +

December 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Casino <

~ Brent Anderson

< Jeb Gipson

+ Ryan and Rory

