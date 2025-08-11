Jonas Brothers Launch JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour

(Republic) Sunday night, Jonas Brothers kicked off their highly anticipated JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour to a massive, sold-out crowd at MetLife Stadium. Last night marked a powerful, full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums and arenas in the world. Fittingly, the Jonas Brothers chose to begin this milestone tour in their home state of New Jersey, where it all began, transforming MetLife into a heartfelt tribute to two decades of music, growth, and connection with fans across generations.

The career-spanning live show highlighted every chapter of the Jonas Brothers' 20 year career and their evolution as a band, including solo projects like Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas' solo career, Joe Jonas' solo career, DNCE, and more. Last night, the band opened the show to a thunderous reception with "Lovebug," and went on to deliver fan favorites such as "S.O.S.," "Burnin' Up," and "Sucker," alongside new songs like "No Time to Talk" and "Love Me to Heaven" from their brand new album Greetings From Your Hometown. Additionally, Nick and Joe went head-to-head each taking turns revisiting their solo eras.

The Jonas Brothers were also joined by a few very special guests. The crowd erupted as Demi Lovato took the stage to perform Camp Rock classics including "This Is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing". Also, in honor of their first tour, the brothers welcomed Jesse McCartney to the stage; a full-circle moment, as they had opened for him in 2005. Together, they performed "Beautiful Soul." The night also featured surprise guest appearances including Switchfoot for a performance of "Meant to Live" and Dean Lewis for "Loved You Better" off of Greetings From Your Hometown. (Full setlist below.)

Earlier in the day, the brothers hosted a special Album Release Party at American Dream, which included a track-by-track Q&A about the album moderated by Julian Shapiro-Barnum from Recess Therapy. Fans also got to experience the first-ever JONASCON ON TOUR, which opened with doors at 6 p.m. and offered exclusive merchandise, fan moments, meet-and-greets with The All-American Rejects and Big Rob, and the chance to win amazing prizes.

The JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour will run through November across North America. Select dates will feature special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls, as well as special local JONASCON pop-up events for fans. See the full list of tour dates below, and tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can watch Jonas Brothers LIVE in concert on their Greetings From Your Hometown 20th anniversary tour exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Five concerts from throughout the tour will air live to fans around the world on Samsung Television Network. Dates include New Jersey's MetLife, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, and Buffalo, which will be streaming in 17 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Korea, Brazil, France, India and more.

"JONAS20: Greetings From MetLife Stadium" SETLIST:

Lovebug

Love Me To Heaven

Only Human

S.O.S.

Sucker

Meant to Live (with Switchfoot)

Hold On

Little Bird

Summer Baby

Still In Love With You

I Can't Lose

Waffle House

Beautiful Soul (with Jesse McCartney)

Vacation Eyes

Celebrate!

No Time To Talk

Cake By The Ocean

Slow Motion (with Marshmello)

Leave Before You Love Me (with Marshmello)

Jealous

What A Man Gotta Do

Walls

Loved You Better (with Dean Lewis)

Versus Megamix

Gotta Find You

This Is Me (with Demi Lovato)

Wouldn't Change a Thing (with Demi Lovato)

Year 3000

Burnin' Up

Please Be Mine

When You Look Me In The Eyes

JONAS BROTHERS: "JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown" TOUR DATES:

*With Marshmello

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

^JONASCON On Tour

Sun Aug 10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*+^

Tue Aug 12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*+^

Thu Aug 14 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+^

Fri Aug 15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 17 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*+^

Mon Aug 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts#

Tue Aug 19 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview#

Thu Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*#^

Sat Aug 23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*#^

Sun Aug 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC#

Tue Aug 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*#^

Thu Aug 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*#^

Sat Aug 30 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP#

Sun Aug 31 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*#^

Thu Sep 04 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Sat Sep 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome#^

Sat Sep 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center#

Sat Sep 27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center#

Sun Sep 28 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Tue Sep 30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater#

Thu Oct 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena#

Sun Oct 05 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena#

Mon Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center#

Tue Oct 07 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena+

