Josiah Queen And Benjamin William Hastings Team For 'I'll Fly Away'

(ICLG) Twenty-two-year-old Josiah Queen has a full-circle moment with his new single, "I'll Fly Away," which finds him trading vocals with Benjamin William Hastings, singer and writer of "So Will I (100 Billion X)" - a song recorded by Hillsong UNITED that was a huge inspiration for Queen as he was growing up. A jubilant celebration of the sweet hereafter, the two artists wrote "I'll Fly Away," with Zac Lawson, and John Michael Howell. Hank Bentley (Brandon Lake, Crowder) produced.

"'I'll Fly Away is a song of hope, rooted in the promise that this life isn't the end. It's about the day we'll be reunited with our loved ones in Heaven - singing, worshiping, and embracing them once again in the presence of God. I think of family and friends already there and this song feels like my heart is reaching toward that homecoming."

"I'll Fly Away" is from Queen's forthcoming album, Mt. Zion, which will be released on August 22 via Capitol Records/Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG). Mt. Zion is the follow-up to The Prodigal, Queen's independently released debut album, which entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at No. 1 in June of 2024 and re-entered the top five of the tally earlier this month. The Prodigal has amassed over 140 million combined global streams to date.

The Tampa native turned Nashville resident will celebrate the release of Mt. Zion with two special headline shows: October 27 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and November 1 at Yuengling Center in Tampa.

