Josiah Queen And Benjamin William Hastings Team For 'I'll Fly Away'

(ICLG) Twenty-two-year-old Josiah Queen has a full-circle moment with his new single, "I'll Fly Away," which finds him trading vocals with Benjamin William Hastings, singer and writer of "So Will I (100 Billion X)" - a song recorded by Hillsong UNITED that was a huge inspiration for Queen as he was growing up. A jubilant celebration of the sweet hereafter, the two artists wrote "I'll Fly Away," with Zac Lawson, and John Michael Howell. Hank Bentley (Brandon Lake, Crowder) produced.
"'I'll Fly Away is a song of hope, rooted in the promise that this life isn't the end. It's about the day we'll be reunited with our loved ones in Heaven - singing, worshiping, and embracing them once again in the presence of God. I think of family and friends already there and this song feels like my heart is reaching toward that homecoming."
"I'll Fly Away" is from Queen's forthcoming album, Mt. Zion, which will be released on August 22 via Capitol Records/Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG). Mt. Zion is the follow-up to The Prodigal, Queen's independently released debut album, which entered Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart at No. 1 in June of 2024 and re-entered the top five of the tally earlier this month. The Prodigal has amassed over 140 million combined global streams to date.
The Tampa native turned Nashville resident will celebrate the release of Mt. Zion with two special headline shows: October 27 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and November 1 at Yuengling Center in Tampa.
Josiah Queen And Brandon Lake Declare 'Can't Steal My Joy'
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows- Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'- Bad Omens 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Tour- more
Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC- more
Renee Rapp Scores Her First No. 1 With 'Bite Me'- sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month- Jonas Brothers Launch Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks
Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP
Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video
Al Basile To Deliver 'Blues In Hand' Album In October
Mother Love Bone Remastered For Special Reissues
Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams
Supergroup Crowne Share 'Heaven Tonight' Visualizer
Los Straitjackets Revisit Their Roots With Reimagined 'Spinout'