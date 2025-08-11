Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC on No Shoes Radio

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney agreed to write a book about his journey from a kid in the Smoky Mountains to dominating America's football stadiums for the past 20+ years, he applied himself to the mission with the same commitment he does everything else. Hundreds of hours talking, going through pictures, thinking about what it all means, the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame invitee wanted to capture the joy of chasing what was often far beyond his reach, but never his imagination.

"What they don't tell you," Chesney says laughing, "is how much goes into polishing, how many times you'll read it... or how many moments you'll have to leave out. But for me, I really wanted to send a love letter to all the places and characters along the way that made this journey such an incredible ride. When I look back, I can't believe the people I've met, the stories I've heard and the music I've been able to hear from songwriters, other artists, as well as all the songs I've been fortunate enough to cut.

"And now, finally, my co-writer Holly Gleason and I can exhale - knowing the book truly is done, we grabbed the moment for No Shoes Radio. For anyone who sees Heart Life Music sitting somewhere, not only is it a whole lot of love, adventure and things I loved thinking about all over again, it's a huge chunk of my last year. So if you were wondering, now you know."

Hand curated, Heart Life Music takes anyone with a dream on a voyage of so many unlikely destinations, opportunities and discouragements to show: if you don't give up, if you just keep working, amazing things can happen. But even more than the work, it's the friendship and laughter along the way.

"We were trying to create snapshots of my journey, vignettes of my soul," Chesney offers, "and lots of my friends since I started on this magic carpet ride. I moved to Nashville in January 1991, and here we are, talking about it in this book. Sitting here looking at the ocean, hearing these waves crashing, we can't wait. Especially if you've been part of this journey, I can't wait for you to relive it...and for those who weren't part of this journey, we hope you take something from this and apply it to your life, we can't for you to hear it, errr, read it."

Known for commanding the largest stages nationwide, Heart Life Music ventures to places long gone, makes unexpected music in Jamaica, the Kremlin, New England and Cabo San Lucas, drifts across the waters of the Caribbean, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Beyond meeting and collaborating with heroes, forging transcendent friendships in the islands and beyond, Chesney's introspective look at the songs and sound that defined No Shoes Nation offers the intimacy of sharing a slow afternoon on the water.

