Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks

08-11-2025
(fcc) Last night, Caleb Followill of GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon joined Zach Bryan on stage for Bryan's sold-out Red Rocks show to make the debut performance of their brand-new single "Bowery".

On Friday, "Bowery" was released to acclaim from critics and fans alike, with Bryan praising the collaboration as the "honor of my life." Praise for "Bowery" includes:

""Bowery" is a great marriage of Bryan's gruff passion and Kings of Leon's reckless abandon. It has the feel of a one-take jam: The Followill boys waste no time launching into the song's loudest and best parts" - Pitchfork

"Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon are "in it for the long haul" on their new single "Bowery."" - GRAMMY.com

"...a striking blend of two distinct but complementary voices in modern roots music." - Holler.

""Bowery" is scratching my brain in all the right ways. Turn it up." - Whiskey Riff

"Bowery pairs the Oklahoma artist's gritty, storytelling vocals with Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill's husky drawl." - Stereoboard

The release of "Bowery" comes off the heels of Kings of Leon's recent run of sold-out shows with Zach Bryan at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking the band's first live performances since canceling a portion of their European dates following Caleb's heel injury.

