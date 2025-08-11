Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks

(fcc) Last night, Caleb Followill of GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon joined Zach Bryan on stage for Bryan's sold-out Red Rocks show to make the debut performance of their brand-new single "Bowery".

On Friday, "Bowery" was released to acclaim from critics and fans alike, with Bryan praising the collaboration as the "honor of my life." Praise for "Bowery" includes:

""Bowery" is a great marriage of Bryan's gruff passion and Kings of Leon's reckless abandon. It has the feel of a one-take jam: The Followill boys waste no time launching into the song's loudest and best parts" - Pitchfork

"Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon are "in it for the long haul" on their new single "Bowery."" - GRAMMY.com

"...a striking blend of two distinct but complementary voices in modern roots music." - Holler.

""Bowery" is scratching my brain in all the right ways. Turn it up." - Whiskey Riff

"Bowery pairs the Oklahoma artist's gritty, storytelling vocals with Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill's husky drawl." - Stereoboard

The release of "Bowery" comes off the heels of Kings of Leon's recent run of sold-out shows with Zach Bryan at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking the band's first live performances since canceling a portion of their European dates following Caleb's heel injury.

Related Stories

Zach Bryan Recruits John Mayer For First Concert At Michigan Stadium

Zach Bryan Helped Bruce Springsteen Score Career First (2024 In Review)

Zach Bryan Recruits Casey Affleck For 'Oak Island' Video

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs Lead Stagecoach Festival Lineup

News > Zach Bryan