Lucy Dacus Delivers New Songs 'Bus Back To Richmond' and 'More Than Friends'

(TOC) 3x GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus has released singles "Bus Back To Richmond" and "More Than Friends." The dual tracks follow the release of Dacus' critically-acclaimed solo album Forever Is A Feeling, which debuted on March 28 via Geffen Records and includes singles like "Best Guess," "Bullseye" with Hozier and "Ankles"-Dacus' first top five radio hit as a solo artist.

The two new singles will also be available on limited edition Vintage Bottle-colored 7" vinyl. Only 2,000 will be pressed. Stream the songs here. Dacus is currently on the second North American leg of her Forever Is A Feeling Tour, where she is officiating weddings for concertgoers.

Her largest to date, the tour has so far seen sold-out performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Red Rocks in Denver, and two nights at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Up next, Dacus will bring her live show to two nights in Vancouver, BC a hometown show in Richmond, VA, and more, as well as festival appearances at the likes of Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA, and All Things Go in Forest Hills, NY and Columbia, MD. Opening support varies by market and includes Jay Som and Slow Pulp.

Aug 12th - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC % *SOLD OUT*

Aug 13th - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC %

Aug 16th - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

Sep 9th - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA @

Sep 11th - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ @

Sep 12th - Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Festival - Abiquiu, NM @

Sep 13th - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK @

Sep 15th - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO @

Sep 16th - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN @

Sep 17th - The Louisville Palace Theater - Louisville, KY @

Sep 19th - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA @

Sep 20th - DPAC - Durham, NC @ *SOLD OUT*

Sep 21st - Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

Sep 23rd - Asheville Yards - Asheville, NC @

Sep 24th - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts - Pittsburgh, PA @

Sep 26th - All Things Go Music Festival - Forest Hills, NYC

Sep 27th - All Things Go Music Festival - Columbia, Maryland

Nov 14th - Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico

% with Jay Som

@ with Slow Pulp

