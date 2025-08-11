Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas Flood Relief Benefit Concert

(EBM) Band Together Texas, the star-studded benefit concert spearheaded by Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum, will now deliver the show's powerful message and all-star lineup to fans unable to join in person via livestreams across iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, YouTube, Facebook and nugs.net. Set for Sunday, August 17 at Moody Center in Austin, the event supports Central Texas flood recovery efforts with proceeds benefiting The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation.
The full show will be available to listen to live on all 150 iHeartRadio country stations as well as SiriusXM's The Highway and Outlaw Country channels, while fans can also tune in to a video livestream on YouTube via Lambert and McCollum's official channels, on Facebook via Lambert and McCollum's pages and on nugs.net. At-home streaming is made possible through the support of H-E-B, bringing the event to audiences across Texas and beyond.
Band Together Texas will feature performances from an all-star roster of Texas talent in addition to Lambert and McCollum - including Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers Band.
In addition to the musical performances, notable Texans lending their support to the event include actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid; former UT Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young; MLB star and Houston native Roger Clemens; television host and Dallas native Chris Harrison; and Austin-based fashion designer Kendra Scott.
The evening will also feature tributes to first responders and flood victims, including stories of rescue and resilience.
Band Together Texas is made possible with the generous support of partners including WoodNext Foundation, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, JP's Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, Woodforest National Bank, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, H-E-B, Kendra Scott, Moody Center, Poncho, Tecovas, Uber and Whataburger.
Miranda Lambert Charity Donates Of $300K In Animal Flood Relief
Miranda Lambert Hits Career High With Chris Stapleton Duet 'A Song To Sing'
Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson Lead Band Together Texas Lineup
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan At Red Rocks- My Chemical Romance Expand The Black Parade Tour- Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams- more
mgk Announces Lost XX Road Trip Shows- Glass Animals Unleash 'Vampire Bat'- Bad Omens 'Specter'- Nine Inch Nails Kick Off North American Tour- more
Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas - Kenny Chesney Celebrates FINALLY Finishing HEART LIFE MUSIC- more
Renee Rapp Scores Her First No. 1 With 'Bite Me'- sombr Releasing Debut Album 'I Barely Know Her' This Month- Jonas Brothers Launch Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report
Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill Joins Zach Bryan On Stage At Red Rocks
Dylan Cotrone Announces Weekend Religion EP
Fishbone Share Mixed Media 'Suckered By Sabotage' Video
Al Basile To Deliver 'Blues In Hand' Album In October
Mother Love Bone Remastered For Special Reissues
Bowling For Soup Surpass 1 Billion Streams
Supergroup Crowne Share 'Heaven Tonight' Visualizer
Los Straitjackets Revisit Their Roots With Reimagined 'Spinout'