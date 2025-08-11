Miranda Lambert & Parker McCollum To Livestream Band Together Texas Flood Relief Benefit Concert

(EBM) Band Together Texas, the star-studded benefit concert spearheaded by Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum, will now deliver the show's powerful message and all-star lineup to fans unable to join in person via livestreams across iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, YouTube, Facebook and nugs.net. Set for Sunday, August 17 at Moody Center in Austin, the event supports Central Texas flood recovery efforts with proceeds benefiting The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation.

The full show will be available to listen to live on all 150 iHeartRadio country stations as well as SiriusXM's The Highway and Outlaw Country channels, while fans can also tune in to a video livestream on YouTube via Lambert and McCollum's official channels, on Facebook via Lambert and McCollum's pages and on nugs.net. At-home streaming is made possible through the support of H-E-B, bringing the event to audiences across Texas and beyond.

Band Together Texas will feature performances from an all-star roster of Texas talent in addition to Lambert and McCollum - including Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers Band.

In addition to the musical performances, notable Texans lending their support to the event include actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid; former UT Longhorns coach Mack Brown and players Emmanuel Acho, Colt McCoy and Vince Young; MLB star and Houston native Roger Clemens; television host and Dallas native Chris Harrison; and Austin-based fashion designer Kendra Scott.

The evening will also feature tributes to first responders and flood victims, including stories of rescue and resilience.

Band Together Texas is made possible with the generous support of partners including WoodNext Foundation, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, JP's Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation, Woodforest National Bank, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Four Seasons Hotel Austin, H-E-B, Kendra Scott, Moody Center, Poncho, Tecovas, Uber and Whataburger.

