Mother Love Bone Remastered For Special Reissues

(UMe) UMe celebrates the legacy of one of the most quietly influential bands in history, Mother Love Bone, by reissuing the Seattle, WA group's Shine EP and seminal full-length debut Apple on September 26. This reissue is a testament to the enduring impact of Mother Love Bone's music and a must-have for any serious music collector.

Both Shine and Apple will be available in multiple physical configurations, including CD, standard black vinyl, or limited-edition color vinyl variants. A limited-edition, newly remastered Japan-exclusive Mini-LP/SHM-CD that includes both the "Shine" EP, as well as the debut full-length album "Apple," will also be available on October 10. Pre-order here now.

The CD version of the Shine EP includes "Capricorn Sister (Album Version)" as a bonus track, not included on the LP. The Shine vinyl formats feature a 4-song track list repeated on both sides, and it is available in three options: a standard black vinyl, a limited-edition "Purple Haze" vinyl, and a limited-edition "Skyblue" vinyl LP.

Fully remastered for the 35th anniversary, Apple is officially being released for the first time since 1990. The CD version includes two bonus tracks not included on the vinyl format: "Gentle Groove" and "Mr. Danny Boy." At the same time, the vinyl formats will be available in standard black vinyl, a limited-edition "Red Alert" color vinyl, or a limited-edition "Apple Habanero" color vinyl.

Mother Love Bone's sound, a unique blend of larger-than-life rock 'n' roll and intense nascent alternative, was first introduced on the Shine EP on March 6, 1989. This release showcased the interplay between drummer Greg Gilmore, lead guitarist Bruce Fairweather, the late legendary frontman Andrew Wood, and the tandem of guitarist Stone Gossard and bassist Jeff Ament, who would later co-found Pearl Jam. The band's influence on the grunge and alternative rock scenes is undeniable, and their music continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans.

The EP also effectively set the stage for the band to deliver a classic in the form of Apple. The latter arrived on August 14, 1990, in the wake of Wood's untimely passing, which had occurred less than five months earlier. Despite this tragic loss, its 13 tracks stood as a testament to both the frontman's outsized talent and the once-in-a-lifetime chemistry shared by his bandmates. The album yielded favorites such as "Crown Of Thorns" and "This Is Shangrila," among many others. To date, it has generated tens of millions of streams.

Speaking to Apple's long-lasting impact, Rolling Stone asserted, "Their combination of Northwest grunge and runny-mascara glam sounded like a prediction of where hair metal, just beginning its decline in 1990, could go." Ultimate Classic Rock applauded how "On Apple, the quintet combined funk-metal flash, bluesy Led Zeppelin homages, glam-grunge charisma and hard rock & roll aggression while eschewing hair metal's sleazy pomp in favor of something more soulful." Classic Rock professed, "MLB walked the thin line between cutting-edge rock and evocative echoes from the past." Plus, Pitchfork hailed it among "The 25 Best Grunge Albums of the '90s," going on to attest, "Apple is nonetheless a foundational text for prophesying how the genre's grimy guitar sound could be reengineered for arena-rattling mass appeal."

SHINE CD TRACKLISTING (**with one bonus track)

Capricorn Sister (Album Version)**

Chloe Dancer / Crown Of Thorns

Half Ass Monkey Boy

Mindshaker Meltdown

Thru Fade Away

SHINE LP TRACKLISTING

Side A

Thru Fade Away

Mindshaker Meltdown

Half Ass Monkey Boy

Chloe Dancer/ Crown Of Thorns

Side B = A

APPLE CD TRACKLISTING (**with two bonus tracks)

This is Shangrila

Stardog Champion

Holy Roller

Bone China

Come Bite The Apple

Stargazer

Heartshine

Captain Hi-Top

Man Of Golden Words

Capricorn Sister

Gentle Groove**

Mr. Danny Boy**

Crown Of Thorns

APPLE LP TRACKLISTING

Side A

This is Shangrila

Stardog Champion

Holy Roller

Bone China

Come Bite The Apple

Side B

Heartshine

Stargazer

Captain Hi-Top

Man Of Golden Words

Capricorn Sister

Crown Of Thorns

