Peabo Bryson Announces The Golden Touch Tour And Grace Album

() Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Peabo Bryson celebrates his life and 50 year musical legacy on the Golden Touch Tour through 2026. It will culminate with the release of his new album Grace produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis as well as a book, more details to be announced.
With a soulful voice and romantic duets with Celine Dion, Roberta Flack and Regina Belle amongst others, Peabo became known as "King of the Balladeers," winning two Grammy Awards: "Beauty and the Beast" (1992) and "A Whole New World"(1993).
But it almost came to an end in 2018 when Peabo suffered a massive heart attack. Saved by the heroic actions of his wife, who performed CPR for twenty minutes until help could arrive, Peabo Bryson has a second chance and lease on life.
"It's surreal. Most people don't get to say they've had a five-decade career in anything, let alone music. But what makes it even more special is that I almost didn't make it to see this milestone," Peabo reflects. "The Golden Touch Tour is a celebration - of survival, of 50 years of music, and of the incredible fans who have supported me through it all. We'll span my entire career, but with a new energy that comes from knowing how precious each performance really is."
To celebrate 50 years, Peabo will release a new album Grace, produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis due in 2026. He will also release a book filled with stories spanning his 50 year career.
The Golden Touch Tour is currently underway with dates through 2026.
THE GOLDEN TOUCH TOUR
AUG 14 / LAWTON, OK @ Apache Casino
AUG 15/ LAS VEGAS, NV @ Boulder Station Casino
AUG 29 / CHICAGO, IL @ City Winery
AUG 30 / DALLAS, TX @ Riverfront Jazz Festival
AUG 31 / MEMPHIS, TN @ Cannon Center
SEPT 13-20 / SOMMA EUROPEAN CRUISE
SEPT 28 / ST. LOUIS, MO @ City Winery
OCT 10 / PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Rivers Casino
OCT 11 / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ @ SOPAC
OCT 12 / JACKSON, MI @ George E. Potter Center
OCT 17 / NEWPORT BEACH, CA @ Newport Beach Jazz Series
OCT 19 / CATALINA ISLAND, CA @ Catalina Jazz Festival
OCT 21-23 / OAKLAND, CA @ Yoshi's
OCT 26 / SARATOGA, CA @ Montalvo Arts Center
NOV 1 / ABILENE, TX @ The Historic Paramount Theatre
NOV 6 / FORT LAUDERDALE, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
NOV 7 / JACKSONVILLE, FL @ THe Ritz Theatre
NOV 9-16 / SOUL TRAIN CARIBBEAN CRUISE
NOV 20 / SMITHFIELD, NC @ Johnson Community Center
NOV 21 / CARMEL, IN @ Center for the Arts
NOV 22 / LAWRENCE, KS @ Lied Center
More Dates TBA...
