Renee Rapp Scores Her First No. 1 With 'Bite Me'

(ICLG) Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Renee Rapp hits a massive career milestone earning her first ever #1 in the UK and the Netherlands, #1 on the Billboard chart for Pure US Album Sales, and #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with her second studio album BITE ME.

With over 22M streams to date, BITE ME sold over 64K equivalent album units within the first week of release, and debuted in the top 10 in 5 countries including the UK, Netherlands, Australia and Germany, making it Rapp's best performing album. Upon release, Rolling Stone gave the album a 4.5 star rave review, noting it as "one of the year's most delightful pop blowouts."

BITE ME also landed at #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Global and US charts, #1 on the Spotify Top Albums Debut UK chart, and earned 7 tracks on Spotify's Top Songs Debut UK chart at #2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. On the night of release, Rapp performed standout record "Shy" for the first time on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - watch the stellar performance below.

Later this year, Rapp will embark on the BITE ME headlining tour across North America kicking off September 23rd in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and followed by a European leg slated for 2026. Her largest tour to date, the 16-city run includes major arena plays at venues across the country including the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Find full list of dates below and more information HERE.

RENEE RAPP BITE ME TRACKLIST:

1. "Leave Me Alone"

2. "Mad"

3. "Why Is She Still Here"

4. "Sometimes"

5. "Kiss It Kiss It"

6. "Good Girl"

7. "I Can't Have You Around Me Anymore"

8. "Shy"

9. "At Least I'm Hot"

10. "I Think I Like You Better When You're Gone"

11. "That's So Funny"

12. "You'd Like That Wouldn't You"

RENEE RAPP - 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thurs Sep 25 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat Sep 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Mon Sep 29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Thurs Oct 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Mon Oct 06 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 08 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Mon Oct 13 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Wed Oct 15 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Thurs Oct 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 27 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Wed Oct 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

