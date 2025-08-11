Rio Da Yung OG Releases 'F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through)'

(AT) Emerging from one of the nation's roughest cities and shaking off a multi-year prison sentence, Rio Da Yung OG is having a massive 2025, filled with sold out dates, trending videos, and more punchlines than you can count. Reflecting on all he has accomplished against the odds, Rio gives thanks to the city that raised him with F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through), his new album.

Packed with kinetic beats by Rio's frequent collaborators like Wayne616, BEATSBYSAV, and Danny G Beats, the new album allows Rio to test out some truly head-spinning flows, doubling back on his bars to create rewindable punchlines and unexpected moments of poignancy.

Spanning 20 tracks, F.L.I.N.T. is one of Rio's most focused works to date, spanning 20 tracks of bass-heavy Michigan music including recent singles like "What U Spend" ft. Zillionaire Doe (Top 30 on YouTube trending), "Great Day," (trended in YouTube's Trending Top 20 with over 1.3 million views), "Sneaky B," and "Big Ben." The album brings collaborations with Michigan associates like Flint's own Coochie Man YN Jay and his Dum N Dumber duet partner Rmc Mike, and connects Rio with his favorite up-and-comers from the national scene, including Chicago emcees VonOff1700 and Star Bandz, Dallas's Zillionaire Doe, and Atlanta's FBLManny.

Along with the album, Rio releases a whopping five new music videos, all directed by 2M Digital, as a gift to his longtime fans:

"Ghetto Star": A collaboration with Chicago riser Star Bandz, in which both rappers trade flexes like only they can ("Street legend, feel like Rick Ross, I'm not a star/But I'm with Star," he spits)

"Back Rubbed": Rio sinks his teeth into a sparkling Wayne616 beat, reflecting on his time in jail and how he now appreciates the finer things even more.

"Rich Regardless": An out-of-pocket duet with fellow Flint character YN Jay, with a beat that sounds like a late night drive.

"Different Music": Another Wayne616 production with sonorous bass and a torrent of memorable punchlines ("Do you know what a 'Rari truck costs? Cause I can buy 4")

"Ask Jay": YN Jay doesn't appear on this one, but he gets a lyrical shout out on this Wayne616-produced heater, with a video featuring a cameo by BabyTron

The F.L.I.N.T. album arrives as Rio Da Yung OG continues his epic "Welcome Home Tour," which kicked off with a show in Detroit. Continuing this summer and fall, "Welcome Home Tour" spans over 60 dates, passing through San Francisco on August 10th (Regency Ballroom), Los Angeles on August 12th (The Belasco Theater), Houston on August 30th (9pm Music Venue), and New York on September 24th (Webster Hall) before concluding in Chicago on October 11th (Patio Theater). Featuring support from Baby Money, FBLManny, and many special guests.

